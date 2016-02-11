NEWS

10:55 pm |    

Heck sworn in for seventh term

11:55 am |    

Trash pickup in Clayton changed to Tuesday

9:00 pm
Updated: 9:00 pm. |    

Northmont area police reports

7:51 pm |    

Celebrate the New Year with a winter hike

7:21 pm |    

January events at Northmont Branch Library

2:26 pm |    

Northmont area police reports

Historic Photo of the Month

ENGLEWOOD — Not always a quiet stream. Moss Creek is small and quiet now, but in January of 1959 its appearance startled a school bus full of st...

December 23rd, 2016 |  

Rotary holds Christmas luncheon

ENGLEWOOD — The Northmont Rotary celebrated its annual Christmas luncheon with entertainment by the Baughman family singers.Dr. Brad Baughman, p...

December 23rd, 2016 |  

Post 707 offering a prime rib dinner

ENGLEWOOD — On Saturday, January 14, the Sons of the American Legion at American Legion Post 707, 200 W. National Road, Englewood, will be spons...

December 23rd, 2016 |  

Prepare for Medicare price changes

If you’re eligible for Medicare, or will be in the coming year, there are a few changes you should know about for 2017.An increase in the Depart...

December 23rd, 2016 |  

Garver named Student of the Month

ENGLEWOOD — Josh Garver, a senior at the Miami Valley Career Technology Center from Northmont High School, was recently acknowledged by the Nort...

December 23rd, 2016 |  

Northmont area police reports

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record an...

December 22nd, 2016 |  

SPORTS

10:38 pm |    

Bolts edge Butler 51-42

7:02 pm |    

Mat Men place 6th overall at GMVWA

11:42 pm |    

Wildcats nip Thunderbolts

Firebirds put T-Bolts to the test

CLAYTON — Fairmont didn’t take a single free throw Tuesday at Northmont and the Thunderbolts escaped with a narrow 62-61 victory.The Thund...

December 20th, 2016 |  

Mat Men win Delaware Duals

DELAWARE — It was a trip that almost didn’t happen, but after a treacherous three hour bus ride Saturday to the Columbus area to Delaware ...

December 20th, 2016 |  

Thurgood prevails in double OT

CLAYTON — It took double overtime to determine the winner Monday as Thurgood Marshall battled its way to an 85-82 victory over Northmont in a ve...

December 19th, 2016 |  

Northmont Rotary Athletes of the Month

ENGLEWOOD — Maddy Myers and Jim Studebaker were recently honored the Athletes of the Month for the Month of December by the Northmont Rotary.Mye...

December 18th, 2016 |  

Thunderbolts edge Vikings

CLAYTON — Senior guard Rodney Richardson scored a career-high 26 points on a night when Northmont needed a big boost to narrowly defeat Miamisbu...

December 17th, 2016 updated: December 17th, 2016. |  

Lady Bolts win 1st division game

MIAMISBURG — Northmont snapped a three game losing streak Wednesday by posting its first division victory of the season 66-45 against Miamisburg...

December 14th, 2016 |  

MULTIMEDIA

LIFE

1:30 pm |    

Moore and Smith to exchange vows

9:35 am |    

ZZ Top among top concerts at Rose Music Center

9:43 am |    

ZZ Top among top concerts at Rose Music Center

Rose Music concerts

An evening with Gladys KnightThe “Empress of Soul” Gladys Knight is headed to Huber Heights, Ohio at Rose Music Center for a night of hit ...

March 18th, 2016 |  

Rose Music concerts

Barenaked Ladies in concert June 8Barenaked Ladies are once again taking their boisterous live shows to audiences nationwide this summer announcing La...

February 11th, 2016 |  

OPINION

1:23 pm |    

Prepare for Medicare price changes

9:33 pm |    

Fall session in review

2:32 pm |    

This election wasn’t about Trump

Moderate fake news on social media

In the fallout of the presidential election, one topic that seems to surface a lot is the spread of fake news online and on social media. During the c...

November 21st, 2016 |  

Even voting is at issue in this election

One of the more intriguing aspects of this unusual election year is the extent to which the underpinning of the election itself — voting —...

November 7th, 2016 updated: November 8th, 2016. |  

An issue we should no longer ignore

Americans understand that our nation’s strength and security depend on its fiscal health. This may not be foremost on their minds right now, but...

November 3rd, 2016 |  

Positively negative Social Media

According to Statista.com, 78 percent of Americans have at least one social media account on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or the like. The report also...

October 28th, 2016 |  

Upcoming at the Northmont Branch Library

The Northmont Branch Library continues to collect food for FISH (Friends in Service for Humanity) food bank here in Englewood. Bring any non-perishabl...

October 20th, 2016 |  

Do the debates help us choose wisely?

We’re in the middle of the presidential debates, and not surprisingly, they’re drawing viewers in great numbers. The contest is close, and...

October 19th, 2016 |  

