Historic Photo of the Month

ENGLEWOOD — Not always a quiet stream. Moss Creek is small and quiet now, but in January of 1959 its appearance startled a school bus full of st...

December 23rd, 2016 |

Rotary holds Christmas luncheon

ENGLEWOOD — The Northmont Rotary celebrated its annual Christmas luncheon with entertainment by the Baughman family singers.Dr. Brad Baughman, p...

December 23rd, 2016 |

Post 707 offering a prime rib dinner

ENGLEWOOD — On Saturday, January 14, the Sons of the American Legion at American Legion Post 707, 200 W. National Road, Englewood, will be spons...

December 23rd, 2016 |

Prepare for Medicare price changes

If you’re eligible for Medicare, or will be in the coming year, there are a few changes you should know about for 2017.An increase in the Depart...

December 23rd, 2016 |

Garver named Student of the Month

ENGLEWOOD — Josh Garver, a senior at the Miami Valley Career Technology Center from Northmont High School, was recently acknowledged by the Nort...

December 23rd, 2016 |

Northmont area police reports

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record an...

December 22nd, 2016 |