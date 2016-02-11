Bolts edge Butler 51-42
Trash pickup in Clayton changed to Tuesday
Mat Men place 6th overall at GMVWA
January events at Northmont Branch Library
DeWine warns of family emergency scams
NEWS
Historic Photo of the Month
ENGLEWOOD — Not always a quiet stream. Moss Creek is small and quiet now, but in January of 1959 its appearance startled a school bus full of st...
Rotary holds Christmas luncheon
ENGLEWOOD — The Northmont Rotary celebrated its annual Christmas luncheon with entertainment by the Baughman family singers.Dr. Brad Baughman, p...
Post 707 offering a prime rib dinner
ENGLEWOOD — On Saturday, January 14, the Sons of the American Legion at American Legion Post 707, 200 W. National Road, Englewood, will be spons...
Prepare for Medicare price changes
If you’re eligible for Medicare, or will be in the coming year, there are a few changes you should know about for 2017.An increase in the Depart...
Garver named Student of the Month
ENGLEWOOD — Josh Garver, a senior at the Miami Valley Career Technology Center from Northmont High School, was recently acknowledged by the Nort...
Northmont area police reports
The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record an...
SPORTS
Firebirds put T-Bolts to the test
CLAYTON — Fairmont didn’t take a single free throw Tuesday at Northmont and the Thunderbolts escaped with a narrow 62-61 victory.The Thund...
Mat Men win Delaware Duals
DELAWARE — It was a trip that almost didn’t happen, but after a treacherous three hour bus ride Saturday to the Columbus area to Delaware ...
Thurgood prevails in double OT
CLAYTON — It took double overtime to determine the winner Monday as Thurgood Marshall battled its way to an 85-82 victory over Northmont in a ve...
Northmont Rotary Athletes of the Month
ENGLEWOOD — Maddy Myers and Jim Studebaker were recently honored the Athletes of the Month for the Month of December by the Northmont Rotary.Mye...
Thunderbolts edge Vikings
CLAYTON — Senior guard Rodney Richardson scored a career-high 26 points on a night when Northmont needed a big boost to narrowly defeat Miamisbu...
December 17th, 2016 updated: December 17th, 2016. |
Lady Bolts win 1st division game
MIAMISBURG — Northmont snapped a three game losing streak Wednesday by posting its first division victory of the season 66-45 against Miamisburg...
MULTIMEDIA
LIFE
Rose Music concerts
An evening with Gladys KnightThe “Empress of Soul” Gladys Knight is headed to Huber Heights, Ohio at Rose Music Center for a night of hit ...
Rose Music concerts
Barenaked Ladies in concert June 8Barenaked Ladies are once again taking their boisterous live shows to audiences nationwide this summer announcing La...
OPINION
Moderate fake news on social media
In the fallout of the presidential election, one topic that seems to surface a lot is the spread of fake news online and on social media. During the c...
Even voting is at issue in this election
One of the more intriguing aspects of this unusual election year is the extent to which the underpinning of the election itself — voting —...
November 7th, 2016 updated: November 8th, 2016. |
An issue we should no longer ignore
Americans understand that our nation’s strength and security depend on its fiscal health. This may not be foremost on their minds right now, but...
Positively negative Social Media
According to Statista.com, 78 percent of Americans have at least one social media account on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or the like. The report also...
Upcoming at the Northmont Branch Library
The Northmont Branch Library continues to collect food for FISH (Friends in Service for Humanity) food bank here in Englewood. Bring any non-perishabl...
Do the debates help us choose wisely?
We’re in the middle of the presidential debates, and not surprisingly, they’re drawing viewers in great numbers. The contest is close, and...