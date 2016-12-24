Two arrested in Miller Lane drug bust

BUTLER TWP. – Authorities with the Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task Force made a major drug bust in the 6300 block of Miller Lane in Butler Township Thursday afternoon.

Alfredo Parra from Chihuahua, Mexico and John Dillard from the Dayton area were arrested and incarcerated in the Montgomery County Jail.

Parra and Dillard were arrested by task force members on Thursday evening after law enforcement witnessed several criminal indicators of drug smuggling. Agents seized four kilograms of pure cocaine with a street value of $400,000. The vehicle used in the transportation of the drugs was found with a hallowed out compartment specific for fitting and transporting kilograms of illicit drugs.

Parra and Dillard are being held in the Montgomery County Jail on drug trafficking and possession of drug charges. Dillard also has charges of criminal trespassing listed on his jail record as well as a parole violation hold.

“Bulk smuggling of drugs of any kind into our community brings the negative impact of addiction and violence,” said Montgomery County Sheriff Phil Plummer. “We will continue to make drug reduction a priority for Montgomery County citizens.”

The Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task Force, which is part of the Ohio Attorney General’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission, is made up of officers from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Miami Township Police Department, Montgomery County RANGE Task Force, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations, Drug Enforcement Administration and Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Dillard http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Dillard.jpg Dillard MCSO Photo Parra http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Parra.jpg Parra MCSO Photo

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@civitasmedia.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.