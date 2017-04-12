F-18 Super Hornet added to Air Show

DAYTON — Air show officials announced today the Vectren Dayton Air Show Presented by Kroger has been selected by the U.S. Navy for an F/A-18 Super Hornet Tactical Demonstration at its 2017 show on June 24th and 25th at Dayton International Airport. Better yet, the jet will be flown by a nearby Loveland, Ohio native. 2017 marks the 43rd anniversary for the show, a true summer tradition in Dayton.

The F/A-18 Super Hornet is the Navy’s premier strike fighter. Powered by two General Electric turbofan after-burning engines, the supersonic Hornet has a top speed of Mach 1.8 (1,190 mph). Carrier-based and armed with a variety of bombs, missiles and guns, the Hornet is feared by enemies and has been used extensively by the U.S. in combat missions beginning with the bombing of Libya and later in the Gulf, Iraq and Afghanistan wars and special operations.

Affectionately known as the “Rhino”, the F/A-18 Super Hornet will perform a full tactical demonstration of its incredible frontline fighter capabilities. The Hornet’s speed, maneuverability and raw power is sure to wow air show fans. Dayton’s Super Hornet will be flown by Loveland, OH native, Lt. Jacob “Bacon” Riggs from Strike Fighter Squadron VFA-122, Naval Air Station Lemoore, California. “Bacon” is a 2005 graduate of Loveland High School and a 2009 graduate of Virginia Military Institute. Lt. Shaun “Buzz” Roessner will also fly in the show. Before becoming a naval officer, he flew commercially with PSA Airlines headquartered in Dayton.

The F/A-18 fighter aircraft also has ties to the local community. GE Aviation in Vandalia manufactures the power generators for the military jet. The generators convert energy from the aircraft’s engines into electric power to operate other aircraft systems.

“We are thrilled the Navy has selected Dayton for an F-18 demo,” stated Michael Emoff, Chairman of the United States Air & Trade Show Board of Trustees, the governing organization of the show. “What an awesome show we have shaping up for 2017. We can’t wait for summer to get here,” he added.

The F-18 Super Hornet will add to an already exciting lineup of world-class aviation attractions at the 43rd edition of the Vectren Dayton Air Show Presented by Kroger, including the famed U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, F-35 Lightning II and P-51 Mustang Heritage Flight, GEICO Skytypers and Misty Blues All Woman Skydiving Team. Also appearing will be National Aviation Hall of Famer Sean D. Tucker, Redline Formation Aerobatics, Rob Holland and an F4U Corsair aerial demonstration. Additional feature attractions to the 2017 lineup will be announced soon.

On the ground, spectators will see a large display of military aircraft and enjoy a variety of civilian and warbird aircraft as well as interactive exhibits. Add delicious food and ice cold beverages and it makes the show an enjoyable outing for people of all ages, especially families.

