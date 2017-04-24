Posted on by

Englewood Independent opens new office


The staff of the Vandalia Drummer News, Englewood Independent, and Huber Heights Courier formally opened its new office located at 694 W. National Road in Vandalia last Wednesday and hosted the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce After Hours. The office is located next to Subby’s in the Hocks Shopping Plaza directly across from the Dayton International Airport.


Photo by Justin Spivey | JSpivey Photography

