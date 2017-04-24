Englewood Independent opens new office

The staff of the Vandalia Drummer News, Englewood Independent, and Huber Heights Courier formally opened its new office located at 694 W. National Road in Vandalia last Wednesday and hosted the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce After Hours. The office is located next to Subby’s in the Hocks Shopping Plaza directly across from the Dayton International Airport.

The staff of the Vandalia Drummer News, Englewood Independent, and Huber Heights Courier formally opened its new office located at 694 W. National Road in Vandalia last Wednesday and hosted the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce After Hours. The office is located next to Subby’s in the Hocks Shopping Plaza directly across from the Dayton International Airport.