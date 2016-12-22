Northmont area police reports

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

Monday, Nov. 28

City of Union

Report 16-065990: Englewood Police notified Union officers that they were with a victim of an assault that occurred in Union and were heading to Samaritan North. An officer from Union responded to Samaritan North and asked the victim what had happened. He stated that he had been at a party and some guys jumped him, one of whom he identified by name. He was unsure of the names of the other two involved. He stated he had a few beers and fell asleep. When he woke up he asked the female resident for a ride home. At that time one of the males told him not to talk to the girls like that and pushed him onto the couch and started hitting him. He tried to defend himself but others jumped in. He said he didn’t remember much after that except being outside and someone eventually giving him a ride home. He was unable to provide a written statement because his eyes were swollen from the assault and he could not see well. The victim did not wish to press charges but the case was turned over to a detective for further investigation.

Wednesday, Nov. 30

City of Union

A female subject walked into the Union Fire House to report a lost billfold that contained $25 cash, a Key Bank MasterCard debit card and food stamps and photos.

Thursday, Dec. 1

City of Union

Report 16-066659: Police responded to the 200 block of W. Martindale Road for a follow up investigation to an assault (see Report 16-065990). After entering the residence police observed numerous open containers of alcohol and blood on the carpet and a picture frame that had been broken with glass on the carpet. The resident stated she was unaware of what had happened because she was asleep at the time. The resident provided names of other people who had been at the party. A female was contacted by police and asked to come to the police department to answer some questions. She stated the victim of the assault had fallen asleep and when he woke up he asked for a ride home. No one wold give him a ride so he became angry and started yelling at all of the women present demanding to be taken home. He then used profanity and began to get out of control when another male began to fight with him. After the fight stopped the victim went outside and she stated she eventually gave him a ride home. She said the female resident told her to lie to the police so that the male who assaulted the victim wouldn’t get in trouble and went on to say she had lied to the police about anyone involved in the fight. Cara Jo. Scott, 21, of Union, was charged with obstructing justice and was issued a court summons.

Saturday, Dec. 3

City of Union

Report 16-067036: The theft of a new snow blower from a garage was reported in the 100 block of Marrett Farm Road. The snow blower was still in its box and had been stored beneath a work bench. The victim advised that sometimes the garage door does not close all the way when she uses the remote in her car.

Report 16-066943: While on patrol an officer spotted a car parked on Nordhoff Farm Road he was not familiar with. After running the registration the officer discovered the owner was under suspension and that the license plates could be confiscated on behalf of the registrar. The plates were confiscated and the vehicle towed away.

Report 16-067010: A 16-year-old female was charged with domestic violence after getting into a fight with her grandfather. She was taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center.

Monday, Dec. 5

City of Englewood

Report 16-067401: Seyi L. Johnson, 42, of Dayton 45405, was charged with theft at Meijer. Johnson also had two warrants for his arrest. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 16-067457: De’Ja Rae Hatfield, 18, of Dayton 45417, and Jasmine Rae Brown, 19, of Trotwood, were both charged with theft at Walmart. Both were issued a court summons and released.

Tuesday, Dec. 6

City of Clayton

Report 16-2828: Burglary was reported at a group home in the 3600 block of Old Salem Road. A television was removed from a bedroom and a television and PlayStation 3 removed from the living room. A safe was also removed from one of the rooms. Employees questioned by police stated that they felt another employee who had knowledge of the residence might be responsible for the thefts.

Report 16-2831: Burglary was reported in the 7800 block of Harrington Avenue where unknown subjects forced open a back door and removed several items. While investigating the crime police located two Xbox video games and an Xbox control unit lying in the side yard that appeared to have been dropped by the suspects. A wrist watch was also found lying on the side of the street. Items stolen included a 47-inch TV, a PlayStation 4 game system and accessories, an Xbox One gamer system and accessories and multiple games.

Report 16-2835: Unknown subjects stole a porch swing from a front yard in the 3000 block of Old Salem Road. The swing was located close to the road and was used a bus stop seat for the resident’s autistic son.

City of Englewood

Report 16-067488: Justin A. Miller, 28, of Englewood and Brandi N. Hall, 27, of Englewood, were both charged with theft at Walmart. Miller was taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Jail. Hall was issued a court summons and released.

Wednesday, Dec. 7

City of Englewood

Report 16-067592: The theft of cash, personal checks and credit card charge slips was reported at North Dayton Rheumatology.

Report 16-067748: An unknown subject scratched the driver’s door of a vehicle parked in the lot at Walmart.

Report 16-067772: Stephanie A. Satterfield, 28, of Englewood, was charged with theft at Meijer. She was issued a court summons and released.

City of Union

Report 16-067709: The theft of a laptop was reported in the 100 block of Marrett Farm Road. The victim identified a former roommate as a potential suspect as he still has a key to the residence and that the locks had not been changed.

Thursday, Dec. 8

City of Englewood

Report 16-067844: Stephania S. Kuth, 42, of Englewood (Clayton Zip Code 45315), was charged with criminal trespass at Kroger. She was taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 16-067916: Michael R. Harvey, 31, of Dayton 45416, was charged with theft at Meijer. He was taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

City of Union

Report 16-067897: The theft of a Rumpke recycling bin was reported at Union Elementary.

Friday, Dec. 9

City of Clayton

Report 16-2853: Burglary was reported in the 7800 block of Melody Road. Unknown subjects broke a basement window and entered the home. Multiple storage bins in the kitchen had been rifled through and multiple jewelry boxes in the master bedroom had been opened and gone through. Two televisions were stolen from a pair of bedrooms on the ground floor as well as a bedroom upstairs. Multiple electronic items were also removed from an ottoman in the living room.

City of Englewood

Report 16-068109: Unknown subjects cut off and removed the catalytic converted from a 2003 Chevy Cavalier parked at the Vineyard Apartments.

Report 16-068152: Cheryl E. Wheaton, 57, of Dayton 45417, was charged with theft at Meijer. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court.

Saturday, Dec. 10

City of Englewood

Report 16-068276: Anunknown white male subject concealed beef tenderloin in his jacket and exited Meijer without attempting to pay. Store security attempted to stop the suspect. He fled and entered a grey four door sedan and exited the parking lot. A photo of the suspect was provided to police.

Report 16-068314: Lindsay E. Wilt, 29, of Clayton 45415, was charged with driving while under the influence and resisting arrest. She was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Sunday, Dec. 11

City of Englewood

Report 16-068461: A purse snatching was reported in the Meijer parking lot. The victim advised that after exiting the grocery side of the store a male subject ran up from behind her and grabbed her purse out of her shopping cart. The male ran and away and got into an unknown make of car and fled the parking lot.

