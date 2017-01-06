Northmont area police reports

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

City of Clayton

Report 16-2933: Police responded to the area of Rustic Oak Drive on the report of a hit and run crash. Upon arrival the victim advised officers that she was sitting at the traffic light on Heathcliff Road at N. Main Street and when the light turned green she attempted to turn left (south) on Main Street and a southbound vehicle ran the red light and struck her vehicle in the rear passenger side. She said the vehicle did not stop so she turned around and followed it into the Stone Ridge Apartment complex and the vehicle parked on Misty Oaks Court. The drive then went inside the apartment building and later appeared on a third floor balcony. Police located the vehicle and observed damage to the front bumper as well as paint transfer from the victim’s vehicle. An officer asked the male on the third floor balcony to come down to speak with him about the crash. He claimed he had left El Toro restaurant and that the driver of the other vehicle was driving recklessly and they “just crashed.” The male had slurred speech with an odor of alcohol and marijuana present. He claimed the other driver was drunk but the officer told the male that he had already spoken with the other driver and she was sober. The male then stated that the crash must have been his fault then. After failing a series of field sobriety tests, Brad T. Bowers, 27, of Clayton, was charged with operating a vehicle intoxicated and failure to maintain marked lanes of travel. He refused to submit to a breath test. He has one prior OVI conviction (2015). His license was seized. Bowers was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Clay Township

Report 16-3456-12: Christina L. Cummins, 36, of Arcanum, was arrested by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant issued by Clay Township for failure to appear in court. Cummins was released to a Clay Township officer and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 16-3462-12: Matthew J. Beltz, 44, of Kenton, was charged with possession of heroin following a traffic accident on Interstate 70. A Clay Township officer on his way to work in his personal vehicle was struck in the left front side of his vehicle by Beltz, who was driving a 2002 Jeep Liberty. After pulling over Beltz approached the officer and began cursing and screaming and accused the officer of striking his vehicle. The officer told Beltz to return to his vehicle while he called for an on duty officer. Beltz kept advancing with his fists clenched and screaming. The off duty officer then identified himself as a police officer which further enraged Beltz. For his own safety the officer grabbed Beltz by his right wrist and placed him against the back the car and put him in handcuffs. He was informed that he was being detained until an officer showed up. A Clay Township officer, Brookville officer and Ohio State Patrol trooper responded to the scene. Beltz was taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Friday, Dec. 23

City of Clayton

Report 16-2938: Police responded to South Kimmel Road on the report of a pickup truck pulling in and out of driveways with a subject walking through yards going from house to house. Police arrived and approached the vehicle, which was occupied by three males. They stated they worked for One Touch Forestry and that they were going to be doing tree work for a resident and that they were trying to locate where the subject lived. Police obtained identification from all three subjects, two of which were wanted subjects. The third subject did not have a valid license. Their pickup was towed away by police order. Brandon T. Bailey, 32, of Springfield, was arrested on an active warrant and was charged with driving under suspension. Shaun M. Hooten, 32, of Urbana, was arrested on an active warrant. Bailey and Hooten were transported to the Montgomery County Jail. The third male was taken to Meijer where he was picked up by a friend.

Saturday, Dec. 24

Clay Township

Report 16-3493-12: An officer observed a pickup truck with Indiana plates parked in the Sunoco lot while the business was closed for the holiday. After approaching the vehicle the driver already opened his door and an odor of alcohol was detected. The driver stated he was sleeping off his intoxication before going home. After failing a series of field sobriety tests, Joseph L. Daigle, 60, of Indianapolis, registered at .075 percent on a breath intoxilyzer test. He was charged with having physical control of a motor vehicle while intoxicated. He was issued a court summons and released to a friend.

Monday, Dec. 26

City of Clayton

Report 16-2951: Police responded to Stone Ridge Apartments on the report of two suspicious vehicles in the parking lot with subjects possibly doing drugs inside both vehicles. An officer approached an SUV and made contact with the driver who stated he and his two friends were just talking and smoking cigars. The officer asked if he had a weapon as he was listed as a conceal carry permit holder. He stated he did not have a weapon. The officer asked if there was anything in the vehicle he should be aware of and the driver said no. When asked if he could search the vehicle the driver refused. A K9 unit was requested and a second Clayton officer stated she could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle. At that point all three occupants were asked to step out of the vehicle and the second officer observed a loaded gun on the driver’s door. The first officer then observed a Glock nine millimeter in the driver’s door compartment with an extended magazine containing 30 rounds and one round in the chamber. A second magazine was next to the gun and contained 14 rounds. The three subjects were searched and placed in police cruisers while officers searched the vehicle. Keon Kurtz-Sutton, 21, of Dayton 45405, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of marijuana. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Tuesday, Dec. 27

City of Clayton

Report 16-2960: Police observed a vehicle parked in the lot of Shell True North with the registered owner listed as a wanted subject. Jasmine A. Dixon, 19, of Trotwood, was arrested on an active warrant and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

City of Englewood

Report 16-071266: Rosemary M. Wood, 67, of West Milton, was charged with theft at Walmart. She was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

City of Englewood

Report 16-071331: Police responded to Speedway on the report of a suspicious female. An employee stated that while taking trash to the dumpster she observed the female tampering with the windshield washer fluid drums. The female removed one of the caps and spilled the fluid all over herself and the ground and stated that she was being followed by an unknown person. The female was wearing a torn T-shirt, torn jeans and socks and only had one shoe on. Her coat and other belongings were spread out around the dumpster in 30 degree weather. The female was making several statements and appeared to be in an agitated state. Police discovered she was a wanted subject. She stated she could see a blue door/room even though no one else could see it but her. She stated the room has a water heater in it as well as handprints where others were trying to get out of the room. Susan M. Hensley, 26, at large, was charged with disorderly conduct by public intoxication and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 16-071427: Tracie M. Machuca, 43, of Miami, Oklahoma, was charged with theft at Meijer. She was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 16—071463: Police responded to the 800 block of Taywood Road on the report of a disorderly subject. Apparently two female neighbors had been in a verbal argument in the front yard and one female pulled her pants down and exposed her buttocks to the other female during a peak traffic period at the corner of Taywood and Wenger roads. The victim requested the female be trespassed from the property. Lashonda M. Adkins, 28, of Englewood, was charged with disorderly conduct/offensive and released with a court summons. Police ordered her to have no further communication with her neighbors and served her with the trespass notice.

Thursday, Dec. 29

City of Englewood

Report 16-071520: Police responded to Main Street at Interstate 70 on the report of a subject unconscious behind the wheel of a vehicle. Police arrived and found a male slumped in the driver’s seat with his foot on the brake and the car in drive. The driver’s door was locked but police found the passenger door unlocked and entered the vehicle and placed it in park. An officer shouted and shook the driver several times before the driver regained consciousness. Police detected an odor of alcohol about him. London M. Skyles,22, of Fremont, IN, was charged with driving under the influence and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Friday, Dec. 30

City of Englewood

Report 16-071736: Unknown subjects entered an unlocked vehicle parked in a driveway on Campeche Court and removed a GPS unit from the center console.

Report 16-071814: Shaquitta E. Scruggs, 25, of Fairborn, was charged with theft at Walmart. She was issued a court summons and released.

Sunday, Jan. 1

City of Clayton

Report 17-1: Police observed and clocked a vehicle traveling 85 miles per hour on Salem Avenue near Westbrook Road. The officer initiated a traffic stop and the vehicle locked up its brakes and skidded through a red light, then pulled into a parking lot in the 5400 block. The officer approached the vehicle and immediately detected a strong odor of alcohol and observed a beer bottle in the center console cup holder. The driver was found to be under suspension and was a wanted subject. He was found to be in possession of two credit cards that were not in his name. Dell Cook, 53, of Dayton 45417, was charged with speeding, driving under noncompliance suspension, operating a vehicle intoxicated and was arrested on a warrant issued by Trotwood Police. Cook was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

