Northmont area police reports

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

City of Clayton

Report 16-2967: Brandon J. Powell, 32, of Greenville, was arrested by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office on warrant issued by Clayton Police. Powell was taken into custody, released to a Clayton officer and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Saturday, Dec. 31

City of Clayton

Report 16-2980: While on patrol on State Route 48 an officer observed a vehicle traveling south without a working license plate light. A traffic stop was initiated but the vehicle did not pull over immediately. A second officer responded to assist. Upon approaching the vehicle, which was occupied by a driver and two passengers, the officer detected an odor of burnt marijuana. The driver stated that he had a gun but that it was unloaded and that he had no ammunition. The officer asked the driver if he had a conceal carry permit. The driver stated that he did not. Upon searching the vehicle the officer found two pistol magazines, one of which clearly contained at least one live round. The two magazines were wedged between the seat and center console. The pistol was then located in a soft fabric sheath under the front passenger seat within arm’s reach of the driver. Each magazine contained 22 rounds of 9 millimeter ammunition. Allen J. Saunders, 24, of Harrison Township, was charged with felony improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and was required to provide a DNA sample. Saunders was taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Jail. His vehicle was towed. Both passengers were released to a valid driver.

Monday, Jan. 2

City of Clayton

Report 17-6: While on patrol on State Route 48 an officer observed a southbound vehicle operating with a loud exhaust and also observed the driver throw a lit cigarette butt out of the driver’s window. A traffic stop was initiated and a K9 unit requested to perform a free air sniff. The same vehicle had been pulled over an hour earlier with a different driver. At the time the driver stated they were heading home to Enon after shopping at Meijer. The vehicle stopped at OM Oil where the driver was observed fiddling with plastic bags for about 20 minutes while parked at the gas pump. The driver was also observed changing his clothes. A female occupant was listed as having numerous prior drug offenses. Police felt it was suspicious that the vehicle was now traveling south towards Dayton after being told that they occupants that they lived in Enon. During the last traffic stop the vehicle was now occupied by four subjects. The two subjects from the previous stop were now seated in the back of the vehicle and a new male was occupying the front passenger seat. The front passenger was found to be a wanted subject. A K9 alerted to the front passenger door where police found a plastic bag containing marijuana in the glove box. The passenger, Damon L. Glenn, 41, of Harrison Township, was arrested on a warrant issued by Butler Township Police and was also charged with possession of drugs. He was released to the custody of a Butler Township officer. During a further search of the vehicle jewelry, watches, clothing and numerous other items, many still containing store tags, were located in various plastic grocery bags or concealed in pockets and other areas. A realistic looking airsoft pistol was found behind a car seat. A grocery bag containing a large quantity of rubber gloves was found in the middle of the second row of seats and a 9 millimeter bullet could be seen at the base of the driver’s seat. Englewood Police were alerted that the subjects might have been shoplifting at Meijer. Breonna J. Hatton, 20, of Jefferson Township, was cited for littering and loud exhaust and was released with a court summons.

City of Englewood

Report 17-000268: The theft of $500 from a wallet was reported at Chipotle. A customer traveling back home to Pennsylvania stopped at the restaurant to eat. After paying for the meal the female customer entered the restroom and laid the wallet down and forgot to pick it back up. After driving to the Meijer gas station she realized she left her wallet at Chipotle. She returned to the restaurant and learned that someone had turned the wallet in, but $500 cash was missing. An unknown female turned the wallet in and paid for her meal with cash.

Tuesday, Jan. 3

City of Englewood

Report 17-000481: An unknown white male entered Walmart, removed two Stealthcam 12 volt battery kits valued at $38.83 each and exited the store without attempting to pay. The male entered a waiting silver colored vehicle which fled the lot.

Report 17-000501: Police responded to Wendy’s on Hoke Road on the report of a possible drug overdose. The victim was found in the passenger seat of a vehicle in the parking lot. Englewood medics administered four units of Narcan, an opioid reversal medication, which revived the victim. When asked how much heroin he had used, the male could not provide an amount and only said he had snorted the drug. Terry J. Bailey, 29, of Winchester, IN, was charged with disorderly conduct while voluntarily intoxicated, issued a court summons and transported to the Good Samaritan North Emergency Room.

Thursday, Jan. 5

City of Clayton

Report 17-13: An officer spotted a vehicle parked on the side of the Circle K convenience store at 7939 N. Main Street occupied by at least two subjects. When one of the occupants rolled down his window the officer immediately smelled a strong odor of marijuana. During a vehicle search an officer found marijuana inside a pill bottle in the center console and small scale with marijuana residue in the driver’s side door. A book bag belonging to the passenger contained a glass jar containing two bags of marijuana and two scales with marijuana residue on them. Kendall R. Jefferson, 19, of Clayton, and Jay D. Brown, 20, of Clayton, were each charged with possession of drugs, issued a court summons and released.

City of Englewood

Report 17-000882: A bike was reported as stolen from a yard in the 7100 block of Kinsey Rd. The bike was recovered by a Clayton officer investing a vehicle theft on Denver Circle. The vehicle was recovered at the Englewood BP. The Clayton officer returned the bike to an Englewood officer while completing the stolen recovery. The Englewood officer transported the bike to the Kinsey address and returned it to the owner. This case is linked with the vehicle recovery report.

Report 17-000899: A 16-year-old female was charged with being unruly. Charges were forwarded to Montgomery County Juvenile Court.

Friday, Jan. 6

City of Englewood

Report 17-001100: Police responded to the 600 block of Overla Boulevard on the report of a crash. The involved driver advised that he blacked out while driving. The driver struck a vehicle legally parked in the street. The driver initially wanted to be checked out by medics at the scene, but after speaking to the medics decided against it. The officer noticed an odor of alcohol and asked the driver to submit to a series of field sobriety tests. Cameren M. McKenzie, 23, of Clayton, was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and failure to maintain reasonable control. He was issued a court summons and released to his family.

Saturday, Jan. 7

City of Englewood

Report 17-001119: Failure to pay for $55 worth of food service was reported at Steak ‘n Shake.

Report 17-001244: Julia A. Jackson, 53, of Englewood, was charged with theft at Kroger. She was issued a court summons and released.

Sunday, Jan. 8

City of Englewood

Report 17-001282: Charles J. Young, 33, at large, was charged with theft at Walmart. He was taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@civitasmedia.com

