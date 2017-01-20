Northmont area police reports

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Friday, Dec. 16

City of Union

Report 16-069447: Police responded to Lynnfield Farm Circle on the report of two people fighting. Upon arrival two males were found in a front yard. One male was bleeding from his forehead and right hand. The other male had no visible injuries. The bleeding male appeared to be intoxicated. When asked what was going on they stated they admitted to wrestling each other in the front yard. They stated they had a previous bet between each other on who would win the presidential election. The bet wasn’t upheld so they decided to settle it by wrestling in the front yard. Both males refused to press charges. Both males entered the residence and police cleared the scene without further incident.

Friday, Dec. 23

City of Union

Report 16-070575: Police responded to Proctor & Gamble in reference to a stolen vehicle. A male subject stated that when he came outside his vehicle was missing. He stated he was leasing the vehicle, had missed payments but was taking care of it. While on the scene it was confirmed that the vehicle had not been repossessed. The male stated that a female friend might have taken one set of keys to the vehicle while she was at his home a couple of days ago, and then came to P&G knowing that he was working. Dayton Police located the vehicle in the 100 block of Audubon Park on Dec. 24. A Union officer responded to the scene and the owner stated he found the vehicle parked behind the residence and called Dayton Police. A Dayton officer stated the suspect that took the vehicle does not have a license and had been arrested three times for driving the vehicle in the past and has three warrants for her arrest. The owner refused to press charges and called AAA to tow the vehicle.

Saturday, Dec. 24

City of Union

Report 16-070688: Police responded to the 300 block of Rinehart Road on the report of a vehicle crash. Upon arrival police found two vehicles, one of which was unoccupied. The other vehicle had an air bag deployed with a female driver who admitted to drinking and falling asleep while driving. Police later learned the driver had struck a legally parked vehicle. Natalie J. Driscoll, 33, of Springfield, was charged with driving under the influence, failure to control and failure to wear a safety belt. She was transported to the hospital for treatment and issued a court summons.

Tuesday, Dec. 27

City of Union

Report 16-071210: Unknown subjects egged a home in the 600 block of San Bernardino Trail and broke an exterior pane of glass on a window with a BB gun. Englewood Police were dealing with an incident where someone had shot the windows on a house with a BB gun. Union contacted Englewood and relayed information about the incident in Union to see if the cases were related.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

City of Union

Report 16-071342: Assault was reported at P&G where a female subject was assaulted in the parking lot by another female who believed she was sleeping with her boyfriend. Qu’ran Lela Amina Henderson, 20, of Dayton 45403, was charged with assault. She was issued a court summons.

Monday, Jan. 2

City of Union

Report 17-000183: Police stopped a vehicle for having only one working headlight. During the stop the officer detected the strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Police found three small pipes and a grinder with suspected marijuana in the glove box. Mariah N. Anneliese, 22, of Vandalia, was charged with illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia. She was issued a court summons.

Saturday, Jan. 7

Clay Township

Report 17-48-01: While at the Sunoco station at State Route 49 and National Road, an officer entered the restroom after a white male had exited. The restroom smelled like someone had just smoked marijuana. The officer followed the male outside to his vehicle and asked him if he had just smoked marijuana in the restroom. The male said he had not but the odor of marijuana emanated from him when he spoke. The officer then opened the male’s car door and a strong odor of marijuana was detected. The officer opened the arm rest and found a glass jar containing a plastic bag with marijuana inside. Matthew G. Reagan, 26, of Englewood, was charged with possession of drugs. He was issued a court summons and released to a friend to drive him home.

Sunday, Jan. 8

City of Union

Report 17-001417: Police responded to East Martindale Road near the Stillwater River on the report of a vehicle crash. Upon arrival police found a vehicle that had crashed into the Road Closed sign. The top of the vehicle was ripped off. The driver was injured and police found multiple beer cans on the floorboard and a loaded Glock handgun was located under the passenger seat along with a nine round magazine fully loaded. Jeffrey J. Hendrickson, 49, of Union, was charged with driving under the influence, failure to control, driving under the influence violator within 20 years of previously being convicted and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle. He was issued court summons and transported to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment.

Monday, Jan. 9

City of Englewood

Report 17-001516: Theft was reported at Direct Sat on Smith Drive where an employee that was terminated refused to turn over his company issued cell phone. Thomas C. Sanders, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with theft without consent. A court summons will be issued.

Report 17-001564: Unknown subjects removed outdoor furniture cushions stored in plastic bags from a front porch in the 1000 block of Terracewood Dr.

Report 17-001606: Police responded to the 100 block of S. Main Street on the report of an overdose. Officers found a portion of a gel cap consistent with heroin use next to the subject. Englewood EMS personnel arrived and administered Narcan to revive the subject, who was then transported to Good Samaritan North Health Center Emergency Room for treatment. Robert N. Fleming, 48, of Englewood, was charged with disorderly conduct by intentional intoxication and issued a court summons.

City of Union

Report 17-001554: The theft of a wallet from a bedroom desk was reported in the 100 block of Worman Drive. A pair of female suspects were identified. The case remains under investigation.

Clay Township

Report 17-03-01: Police responded to Beechview Drive on a subject that had overdosed on heroin. It was the third time in two weeks the same subject had overdosed. He was transported by Brookville EMS personnel to the Good Samaritan North Health Center Emergency Room. Due to the circumstances and the living conditions in the residence police will be making a referral to Montgomery County Children’s Services.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

City of Union

Report 17-001717: Angel R. Dye, 41, of Union, and Edgar A. Egona, 53, of Union, were both charged with domestic violence. Egona was transported to the Montgomery County Jail. Dye was issued a court summons and allowed to remain in the home to care for children present.

Report 17-001753: Michael M. Mangold, 23, of West Carrollton, was charged with telecommunications harassment. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court, which will issue Mangold a summons to appear.

Clay Township

Report 17-71-01: Denise N. Henton, 40, of Englewood, was charged with passing a bad check at Coffee Movers. Charges were forwarded to Montgomery County Western Division Court.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

City of Englewood

Report 17-001906: Police responded to Meijer on a past occurred theft. Store security personnel said they discovered a Dyson Cordless Stick Vacuum had been stolen and after reviewing surveillance footage identified the suspect, who had been caught stealing from different Meijer stores in the past. Billy Csaszar, 43, of Dayton 45402, was charged with theft. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court, which will issue a court summons.

Report 17-001912: Attempted theft was reported at the office of Dayton Physicians at Samaritan North Health Center. An unknown subject removed a cash box from a desk drawer and pried the cash box open. There was no cash inside at the time of the attempted theft.

Clay Township

Report 17-75-01: Police made a traffic stop on a vehicle due to the registered owner being listed as a wanted subject. Matthew Lee Owen Blaine, 36, of New Madison, was arrested on a warrant issued by Trotwood Police. Blaine was taken into custody and released to a Trotwood officer. A female passenger in the vehicle, Alisha D. Keith, 30, of New Madison, was charged with possessing drug abuse instruments (syringe). She was issued a court summons.

Thursday, Jan. 12

City of Englewood

Report 17-001922: A 16-year-old female was charged with being unruly on Parkview Ave. Charges were forwarded to Montgomery County Juvenile Justice Center.

Report 17-002162: A 15-year-old male and a 16-year-old male were each charged with theft at Meijer. Charges were forwarded to Montgomery County Juvenile Court.

Friday, Jan. 13

City of Englewood

Report 17-002387: Kelsee L. Brown, 19, of New Lebanon, was charged with theft at Walmart. She was issued a court summons.

Report 17-002419: Failure to pay for $10 worth of food service was reported at Steak ‘n Shake.

Saturday, Jan. 14

City of Englewood

Report 17-002434: While on patrol at 2:13 a.m. traveling north on Union Boulevard an officer observed a vehicle on eastbound National Road stopped for a flashing yellow traffic light indicating proceed with caution. The vehicle, which also had its headlights off, sat for several seconds without moving. The officer pulled up next to the vehicle to ask the driver if he was OK. The driver seemed confused when the officer spoke to him and simply said “OK” when the officer pointed out that he was sitting stationary at the caution light. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver had difficulty locating his license, which he later located in his wallet in the center console. A second officer responded to the scene. After having the driver exit the vehicle the officer noted that he was disabled with leg and back injuries. He registered at .147 percent on a breath intoxilyzer test. John Hoffer, 50, of Speedwell, TN, was charged with driving under the influence and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 17-002458: Corey M. Cooper, 24, of Englewood, was charged with disorderly conduct while voluntarily intoxicated and transported to Good Samaritan North Emergency Room for treatment. He had fallen down several times inside his apartment. A court summons will be issued.

Report 17-002593: Robert J. Walker, 24, of Fairfield, was charged with domestic violence and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Sunday, Jan. 15

City of Clayton

Report 17-72: While on patrol an officer observed a vehicle traveling south on State Route 48 straddling the center the center turn lane dividing line. The vehicle was clocked traveling 62 miles per hour. A traffic stop was initiated and the vehicle pulled into the Circle K parking lot. While speaking to the driver the officer detected an odor of alcohol. After failing a series of field sobriety tests, Aaron J. White, 57, of Clayton, was charged with operating a vehicle intoxicated, speeding and failure to maintain marked lanes of travel. He registered at .135 percent on a breath intoxilyzer test. White was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Monday, Jan. 16

City of Clayton

Report 17-89: While on patrol an officer observed a vehicle traveling south on Union Road fail to stop at a red traffic light at Salem Pike and then travel north on Salem Pike. After making contact with the driver she advised that she had a suspended driver’s license and was on her way to SK Tech to pick up her passenger’s sister. The passenger asked if she could walk to SK Tech to meet her sister so she could come get the car, which was registered to her sister. The officer advised the passenger to call her sister and have her walk to the car. As the officer returned to his cruiser the vehicle drove off northbound on Salem Pike. The officer gave pursuit as the vehicle drove off at a high rate of speed. The vehicle turned right on Harco Lane and ran a stop sign to turn left onto Lau Parkway. The vehicle pulled into the driveway of Value Added Packaging, struck a mailbox in the median in the parking lot and came to a stop after hitting the rear bumper of silver Honda Odyssey. As the officer pulled into the lot the driver began running south away from her vehicle. The passenger exited the vehicle with her hands up and stated that she would not run. The officer located the driver hiding underneath the tandem axle of a semi-trailer backed up to a dock at Value Added Packaging. The officer ordered the driver to come out from underneath the trailer two times before she complied. When asked why she ran the driver stated that she thought she had a warrant for her arrest. She also stated that she had lied about her name when she was first pulled over. When the owner of the vehicle arrived she gave police permission to search the vehicle. Officers found a small amount of marijuana in a plastic bag on the rear driver’s side floorboard. Englewood Police were contacted to handle the crash as it took place in their jurisdiction. India M. Moore, 25, of Dayton 45417, was charged with fleeing and eluding, no operator’s license, failure to obey a traffic control device, furnishing false information and failure to comply with the lawful order of a police officer. Moore was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

