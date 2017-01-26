Northmont area police reports

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

City of Englewood

Report 17-001922: A 16-year-old female was charged with being unruly on Parkview Ave. Charges were forwarded to juvenile court.

Thursday, Jan. 12

City of Union

Report 17-002190: Criminal damaging to a vehicle was reported in the 200 block of W. Martindale Rd. The victim stated that when she was taking her child to day care she noticed the car was riding bumpy and the brakes were not working properly. When she arrived at the day care center she noticed both rear tires were flat. After taking the car to a dealership the mechanic fixed the tires and discovered that the left front brake line had been cut. The victim believes her soon to be ex-husband might have caused the damage.

Friday, Jan. 13

Clay Township

Report 17-98-01: Police stopped a vehicle for speeding on W. National Road near Wellbaum Road. The driver, who was under 21 years of age, was found to be in possession of alcohol. Chase A. Sochacki, 18, of West Alexandria, was charged with underage possession of alcohol. Since he signed no sign of impairment he was issued a court summons and released.

Saturday, Jan. 14

City of Clayton

Report 17-59: The theft of a box of Grassland unsalted butter was reported at United Dairy Farmers. The person that stole the butter concealed it inside their coat but paid for ice cream with a credit card. Follow up investigation is needed.

Report 17-65: Burglary was reported on Kimmel Road. Police had been to the residence the night before on the report of a suspicious young white male had been observed opening the door and looking over his shoulder. There were no signs of a break-in at that time. The resident said she was asleep most of the day and thought she had locked her front door, but discovered her wallet was missing from her purse that had been placed on the floor next to the front door. The wallet contained a driver’s license, $210 cash, a debit card, a Walmart credit card and a AAA card. She immediately cancelled her credit cards and debit card and was informed of an unauthorized transaction placed her debit card.

Sunday, Jan. 15

City of Clayton

Report 17-78: A black, 5-foot by 10-foot Tractor Supply brand trailer with a rear lift gate was stolen from a driveway in the 100 block of Old Salem Road. A neighbor’s security camera captured footage of the theft. An unknown white male, possibly middle aged, driving a black SUV with no front license plate took the trailer and fled towards State Route 48. The theft occurred at approximately 3:45 p.m.

Report 17-79: A clerk at United Dairy Farmers called dispatch to report that four black males entered the store and immediately began taking merchandise off the shelves and putting the items in their pockets. One of the males got into a verbal altercation with another customer. The males left the store and employee followed them outside and obtained their license plate number. The vehicle entered a parking lot behind UDF then pulled back out onto Union Road and drove south. As the vehicle drove back past UDF the occupants began honking the horn and yelling obscenities at the employees.

Monday, Jan. 16

City of Clayton

Report 17-86: An unknown subject entered an unlocked vehicle parked in the Shell True North lot and removed a men’s wallet from the passenger seat containing $300 cash, a driver’s license, two credit cards, medical cards and a blank check. The store manager stated she observed a white male, approximately 6-feet tall with long hair and glasses in a white vehicle with Indiana platespark next to the victim’s car.

City of Englewood

Report 17-002848: Police responded to Meijer on the report of a theft. A white subject removed his boots and put on a new pair, then placed his old boots in the box and put the box back on the shelf. The male then selected a winter coat, a jacket and sweatshirt form stock and entered the dressing room where he put on the sweatshirt. He then proceeded to the self-scan checkouts and put on the winter coat and fled the store and ran across the parking lot. The male left a backpack with a store clerk while shopping. Police obtained the backpack and were able to identify the male through paperwork inside from the Department of Corrections. Further investigation of the incident is taking place.

Report 17-002893: Linda G. Riley, 36, of Dayton 45417, was charged with theft and possessing criminal tools at Meijer. She was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 17-002936: Police responded to Meijer on the report of a shoplifter wearing a security uniform and in possession of a gun. While responding officers were informed the suspect was fleeing east on Interstate 70 in a red Lincoln Navigator. Officers located and stopped the vehicle and ordered the driver out the vehicle at gunpoint. The male was wearing a security uniform with no company name displayed. He was searched and found to be in possession of an expandable baton, a folding knife and pepper spray. An airsoft gun was found inside the vehicle along with between 75 and 100 two liter bottles of soda. Meijer loss prevention stated that 26 bottles had been stolen from the store. Randall Jones, 55, of Vandalia, was charged with theft and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

City of Englewood

Report 17-002996: An unknown subject threw a piece of a concrete parking block through the rear driver’s side window of a vehicle parked behind the Courtyard Lounge. The victim believed the damage might have been done to a patron she refused to serve alcohol to because he was too intoxicated.

Report 17-003013: An unknown subject tried to pry open the latch cover plates on both the north and south exterior doors at Bob Evans in an attempt to break into the restaurant.

Report 17-003050: Theft by deception was reported in the 100 block of W. Wenger Road. A male subject stated that while he was incarcerated someone had withdrawn $750 from his bank account. He believed his ex-girlfriend was responsible for the theft as she had done the same thing at the bank’s Dayton branch several months ago. The case is under investigation.

Report 17-003123: Joaphar A. Swain, 20, of Dayton 45402, was charged with theft at Meijer and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 17-003158: A motorist reported that while driving on W. Wenger Road in the 400 block his maroon 2003 Hummer was struck by an egg thrown by an unknown subject. He stated that he stopped his vehicle and began looking around and did not see anyone, but observed several smashed eggs in the middle of the street. He then took his vehicle to a car wash to remove the egg but then noticed the paint had been damaged as well as a small dent in the center of the damaged paint. Police searched the area and located an egg carton with several eggs around it in the creek at Oberer Park. Officers found several eggs in a yard as well as beside the creek. The brand was “Nice Eggs” and traced to Walgreens. A clerk remembered selling a large quantity of eggs to a group of juveniles who stated the eggs were for a bake sale. The clerk stated a manager could get a snap shot of the individuals who made the purchase from the store camera system. As of Jan. 21 no images had been provided by Walgreens to enable police to identify the suspects.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

City of Clayton

Report 17-95: An unknown subject stole the American Flag off the flagpole at VFW Post 7741 at 7921 N. Main St.

Thursday, Jan. 19

City of Clayton

Report 17-106: An unknown subject smashed the passenger side window on a vehicle parked in the fire lane at Northmont Middle School and removed a purse from the front seat. The victim had come to the school to pick up her son from practice and gone inside for about 20 minutes when the theft occurred. The purse contained numerous credit and debit cards, a work I.D., student I.D., makeup, gift cards and $42 cash.

City of Englewood

Report 17-003436: Dawn M. Endicott, 31, of Englewood, was charged with domestic violence. She fled prior to police arrival. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court.

Clay Township

Report 17-135-01: Police clocked a vehicle traveling 79 miles an hour in a posted 55 miles an hour zone. After stopping the vehicle and making contact with the driver, he stated the reason he was speeding was medical emergency involving his pregnant girlfriend. During the traffic stop the driver’s girlfriend approached the vehicle and denied that she was having a medical emergency requiring his immediate assistance. She also refused medical treatment. The driver was found to be under suspension and the vehicle’s registration was expired. Police ordered the vehicle to be towed away. Prior to the arrival of a tow truck police located a metal grinder with marijuana residue in the center console. Collin M. Williams, 21, of Brookville, was charged with driving under suspension, failure to file application for vehicle registration, fictitious registration, possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia and speeding. He was issued a court summons and released.

Friday, Jan. 20

City of Clayton

Report 17-108: Police attempted to stop a vehicle on Main Street being driven by a wanted subject. The vehicle turned onto Vinway Court and accelerated to the dead end. The driver exited the vehicle and took something out of his pocket, dropped it on the ground and kicked it. He was ordered to get back into his vehicle but fled on foot. The subject jumped a chain link fence and fell to the ground after landing on a roll of chain link fencing. The officer threatened to Tase the male if he did not stop running, The male got up and continued to run through a backyard and jumped over a 6-foot privacy fence. The officer eventually cornered the subject and placed him in handcuffs. At the scene of the initial traffic stop police located a large clear plastic bag containing three smaller plastic bags with marijuana. Inside the vehicle police found a digital scale containing pieces of marijuana. Kierre R. Grice, 33, of Dayton 45417, was charged with driving under financial responsibility act suspension and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to Good Samaritan North Emergency Room after complaining of leg pain and was issued a court summons.

Report 17-117: An unknown white female, approximately 25 years of age with long brown hair, wearing black “Ugg” style boots, multi-colored leggings and a striped pink and gray long sleeve shirt concealed a Hostess snack cake in her boot and left the store. The vehicle she and her male companion entered returned to a vehicle registered out of Greenville.

City of Englewood

Report 17-003724: Justin H. Rigg, 34, at large, was charged with theft at Walmart and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 17-003754: Cory L. Toschlog, 22, of Winchester, IN, was charged with disorderly conduct after overdosing on Fentanyl. Englewood paramedics treated him with Narcan to reverse the overdose. He was transported to Good Samaritan North Emergency Room and issued a court summons.

Report 17-003770: Police pulled over a commercial truck that had appeared to have damage from a crash and without working tail lights. An odor of alcohol was detected on the driver. Scott L. Bowman, 55, of Davenport, Iowa, was charged with driving under the influence. He registered at .305 percent on a breath intoxilyzer test. It was later determined he had been involved in a hit and run crash in the lot of Rite Aid. He was also charged with no operating tail lights and leaving the scene of an accident. Bowman was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Clay Township

Report 17-144-01: Police responded to Beachview Drive on the report of an overdose. Police have responded to this residence several times due to the male repeatedly overdosing on heroin. He refused medical treatment. An officer urged him to seek treatment immediately. He advised the resident that if one of his children get ahold of his heroin and ingest it, it could kill them.

Saturday, Jan. 21

City of Englewood

Report 17-003935: A male subject reported accidentally dropping his wallet in the lot at Aldi Foods. When he returned to the lot the wallet was gone and store employees stated no one had turned it in. The wallet contained credit cards, identification and $100 cash.

Report 17-003956: Brendan E. Sullivan, 40, of Centerville, was charged with violating a protection order. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court.

Sunday, Jan. 22

City of Clayton

Police found a Chrysler Town & Country van with Pennsylvania plates parked in the lot of Style Council with both passenger side tires flat and a large amount of dirt on the hood, windshield and top of the vehicle. A lease agreement was located on the ground next to the passenger side of the vehicle from Fleetwood Leasing Company in Feasterville, PA. Lying next to the right front of the vehicle was gray planter containing plants and dirt that appeared to have been moved from underneath a window at the business and thrown at the vehicle.

City of Englewood

Report 17-004017: James L. Bryant, 42, of Dayton 45414, was charged with having an open container in a motor vehicle and issued a court summons.

Report 17-004125: A 17-year-old female was charged with theft by deception. She agreed to sell an iPhone for $100 to a friend. The female said she would hand over the phone once she received payment. The buyer handed over the money and the female gave the buyer an iPhone box and then fled the Kleptz YMCA lot in a white car. When the buyer opened the box it contained a pair of rocks. Police attempted to call the female that made the sale but she has refused to return the calls. Charges were forwarded to juvenile court.

Monday, Jan. 23

City of Clayton

Report 17-147: Unknown subjects entered a vehicle parked in the 6600 block of Portrait Drive, opened the center console, pulled the fuse off and opened the trunk, A jacket liner was removed along with approximately $3 in change.

By Ron Nunnari

