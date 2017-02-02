Northmont area police reports

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

City of Union

Report 17-003092: Police responded to the 200 block of W. Boitnott on the report of subject soliciting without a permit. The officer identified the male and discovered he was a wanted subject. Lawrence T. Chambers, 44, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant out of Springfield. Chambers was taken into custody, transported to State Route 235 and released to a Springfield officer.

Sunday, Jan. 22

City of Union

Report 17-003993: A 78-year-old male was charged with domestic violence after injuring his mother by throwing things at her in a fit of rage and striking her in the head. The case was referred to Children’s Services.

Monday, Jan. 23

City of Clayton

Report 17-148: While investigating a theft from a vehicle on Portrait Drive an officer spoke with a neighbor about the incident and discovered he was a wanted subject. Kenneth S. Patterson, 27, of Clayton, was arrested on a warrant issued by Montgomery County Juvenile Court. He was taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 17-149: An unknown subject entered an unlocked vehicle parked in the 6600 block of Afton Drive and removed a black and silver Smith & Wesson 9 millimeter handgun and $280 cash. The victim has a surveillance camera and will contact his home security provider to obtain footage to provide to police.

Report 17-150: An unknown subject entered an unlocked vehicle in the 3700 block of Honeybrook and removed a phone charger and two DVD remotes.

City of Englewood

Report 17-004270: A lost or stolen license plate was reported at Monarch Steel on Cass Dr.

Report 17-004296: Phyllis R. Browning, 52, of West Alexandria, was charged with theft at Walmart and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

City of Union

Report 17-004285: The theft of a deep cycle battery from a truck was reported at Proctor and Gamble.

Tuesday, Jan. 24

City of Englewood

Report 17-004499: Philip M. Werner, 34, of Connersville, IN, was charged with theft at Walmart and possession of drug abuse instruments (syringe) and possession of marijuana. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

City of Union

Report 17-004472: A resident reported that an unknown subject made a fraudulent charge on his Wright Patt Credit Card at a Meijer store on Springboro Pike. The victim does not know how the charge was made as he had never been to that store and had possession of his credit card. Wright Patt cancelled his card and issued a new one.

Wednesday, Jan. 25

City of Clayton

Report 17-162: Police responded to Shell True North on the report of an older black male in the store causing a disturbance. While en route dispatch advised the male just took a 22 ounce can of beer out of the cooler and left without paying for it. The clerk advised the male was drinking the beer in the parking lot and walking towards Tractor Supply. Two officers responded and found the male leaning against a pillar in front of Tractor Supply drinking the beer. The male told the officers he had paid for the beer but had been in an argument with an RTA driver inside the store. The male was transported back to Shell True North. A clerk stated the male began taking items off the shelves and throwing them at the RTA driver as he was yelling at him and damaged a turkey sandwich and an apple Danish. The clerk said she asked the male to leave the store several times but he refused. After she unlocked the beer cooler the male grabbed a Lime-a-Rita but the clerk told the male she could sell him the alcoholic beverage because he was already very intoxicated. He then walked out of the store with the Lime-a-Rita. Obet Jennings, Jr., 55, of Dayton 45417, was charged with theft and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

City of Englewood

Report 17-004287: An employee with Ohio Department of Health contacted Englewood Police about the theft of an elderly man’s credit card. The victim, who resides at a nursing facility in Middletown, had his credit card removed from his wallet. A suspect attempted to use the card the Walgreen’s in Englewood. The card was declined. Store video revealed an unknown black male with facial hair swipe 18 credit cards at the checkout until one was accepted.

Report 17-004668: A person notified police of a white male with a cane who had just broke the window of a vehicle at 360 W. National Rd. David A. Hackett, 48, at large, was charged with criminal damaging and disorderly conduct. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 17-004708: Montana S. McNabb, 18, of Dayton 45431, was charged with domestic violence and resisting arrest. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 17-004723: Tina M. Marker, 52, of West Alexandria, was charged with theft at Walmart and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

City of Union

Report 17-004643: Police responded to Proctor and Gamble on the report of a bag of suspected marijuana inside an employee’s locker. A safety director detected the odor of marijuana and searched three lockers before finding hidden beneath a safety vest. Police confiscated the marijuana. A search of the facility revealed the employee whose locker the marijuana was found in had left the facility without authorization. The employee eventually returned and admitted ownership of the marijuana. He was dismissed from employment.

Report 17-004667: Police responded to Proctor and Gamble on the report of dismissed employee in the parking lot that became disorderly and was threatening other employees. When police arrived the subject was holding rocks in his hands that he stated he was using to defend himself. He dropped the rocks and got into a police cruiser as requested. P&G refused to press charges. He was trespassed from the property and released at the RTA bus stop to catch a bus home. While waiting, he got into a heated argument with his brother that required police intervention. He finally boarded the bus and left the facility.

Thursday, Jan. 26

City of Clayton

Report 17-166: An unknown subject entered an unlocked vehicle parked in the 6100 block of Afton Drive and removed a women’s wallet containing personal identification and credit cards.

City of Englewood

Report 17-004953: Shawn A. Gleadell, 37, of Englewood, was charged with domestic violence and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Friday, Jan. 27

City of Englewood

Report 17-005234: Randall Jones, 55, of Dayton 45402, was charged with theft at Walmart and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Saturday, Jan. 28

City of Englewood

Report 17-005307: Police responded to Overlook Street on the report of a male lying in a yard. Police located the male who was lightly clothed and not wearing any shoes. His clothes were covered with dirt and vomit. Joshua A. Eckley, 29, of Englewood, was charged with disorderly conduct by intoxication and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 17-005319: Police responded to Ashoken Drive on a criminal damaging compliant. Two vehicles were damaged with orange spray paint and the tires on both vehicles were flattened. An unknown powder had been poured into the fuel tanks of both vehicles.

Report 17-005436: Brendan E. Sullivan, 40, of Centerville, was arrested by Centerville Police on a warrant issued by Englewood for violating a protection order. Sullivan was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 17-005440: An unknown black male concealed a cassette adapter in his pants and exited Meijer without attempting to pay. He entered a silver Buick and fled south on Main Street.

Report 17-005451: Salethia L. Carson, 47, of Dayton 45406, was charged with theft at Walmart and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 17-005490: Keshaun T. Dotson, 18, of Dayton 45416, was charged with theft at Meijer and transported to the Montgomery County Jail. A 14-year-old female was also charged with theft and transported to the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center.

Report 17-005499: Unknown subjects removed the temporary license plate from a vehicle parked at the Clarion Inn.

City of Union

Report 17-005484: Devyn J. Gonzalez, 25, of West Milton, was charged with driving while under the influence, driving under DUI suspension and speeding. He registered at .184 percent on a breath intoxilyzer test. He was issued a court summons and released to a sober driver.

Sunday, Jan. 29

City of Englewood

Report 17-005529: An officer pulled a vehicle over after observing the driver make a turn signal and marked lanes violation. After speaking with the driver an odor of alcohol was detected. Matthew R. Ratermann, 25, of Union, was charged with driving while under the influence. He registered a .095 on a breath intoxilyzer test. He was issued a court summons and released to a sober driver.

Report 17-005561: Dylan J. West, 19, of Englewood, was charged with theft at a residence in the 400 block of S. Main St. and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 17-005597: Scarlett D. Agnew, 53, of Trotwood, was charged with theft at Walmart. She was issued a court summons.

Report 17-005600: A 16-year-old female was charged with theft at Walmart. She was released to her mother. Charges were forwarded to Montgomery County Juvenile Court.

Report 17-005627: Namon Johnson, 42, of Miamisburg, was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated at Meijer where he was making a scene inside the store by making obscene comments to female employees. Johnson was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 17-005632: A 16-year-old female was charged with theft at Meijer. Charges were forwarded to Montgomery County Juvenile Court.

City of Union

Report 17-005527: Gabriel S. Zellers, 22, of Phillipsburg, was charged with driving while under the influence. He registered at .134 on a breath intoxilyzer test. He was issued a court summons and released to his mother.

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@civitasmedia.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

