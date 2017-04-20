Northmont area police reports

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Wednesday, April 5

Clay Township

Report 17-7315-04: Police responded to the 9000 block of Westbrook Road on the report of disorderly conduct. A subject was visibly upset and pointed to a male standing on the porch and stated that the male had hit him with a pipe. The victim raised his shirt to reveal a large welt on the left side of his back. The victim stated he had also been hit on the head and the officer found a bump on the victim’s head. A second victim approached the officer and was bleeding from his right hand. He stated the male on the porch had pushed him to the ground and that when he fell he had cut his hand. The male responsible for the alleged assault said his girlfriend asked him to go to the house to check on one of the victim’s and found one of them at the top of the steps “shooting up” drugs. He stated he became angry at seeing this and grabbed the male shooting up. The male shooting up then grabbed a club and they began to fight. The fight continued down the stairs and onto the front lawn. The other male at the residence tried to intervene and was pushed to the ground. Both victims refused to press charges.

Friday, April 7

City of Englewood

Report 17-021169: Unknown subjects shot two holes in a window at Buffalo Pacific on Rockridge Road.

Monday, April 10

City of Englewood

Report 17-021185: Michquel D. Jackson, 29, of Dayton 45415, was charged with theft at Walmart. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 17-021190: Kelly R. Fultz, 30, of Dayton 45417, was charged with theft at Meijer. She was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Wednesday, April 12

City of Clayton

Report 17-724: Police responded to United Dairy Farmers on Salem Avenue on the report of an unconscious subject inside a vehicle. After arriving police determined the male was suffering from a drug overdose. Assistant Fire Chief Seagraves administered Narcan and the subject slowly woke up. Police located a pair of plastic bags in the subject’s vehicle containing a powdery substance. The subject admitted to snorting heroin. He stated he had been clean for some time but had relapsed. He stated he drove from Muncie, Indiana to Dayton where a drug dealer gave him free heroin. The subject was transported to Good Samaritan North Emergency Room for treatment. His family was notified and they advised they were already on their way as the male had not responded to any of their text messages. Charges are pending the outcome of a drug analysis of the powder police found in the subject’s vehicle.

City of Englewood

Report 17-021610: Christopher J. Curry, 33, of Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated after found passed out on a sidewalk in the 1100 block of S. Main St. Police found a syringe in Curry’s front hoodie pocket. While in the back seat on the patrol vehicle Curry kept passing out and was transported to the Good Samaritan North Emergency Room for treatment. While in the emergency room he admitted to using heroin around midnight. He was issued a court summons.

Report 17-021661: Leatrice M. Jacko, 44, of Dayton 45402, was charged with theft at Walmart. She was taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Thursday, April 13

City of Englewood

Report 17-021885: A resident reported that an unknown subject tried to open two credit card accounts using her personal information. The victim requested a report in order to enroll in an extended identity theft protection plan.

Friday, April 14

City of Englewood

Report 17-022008: Thomas R. Adams, 27, of Vandalia, was charged with driving while under the influence, failure to control and possession of drugs. His vehicle was found in a mulch bed in the 200 block of W. National Road just east of Wolf Avenue. It was apparent Adams was in the right hand turn only lane and hit the curb, traveled through a lawn and had come a stop after his vehicle had sustained enough damage to force it to come to a stop. The driver’s side front tire was completely flat. Adams was issued a court summons and released to a sober driver.

Report 17-022183: Police responded to Walmart to assist a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy tracking a wanted subject whose cell phone was being pinged to the store. The deputy located the subject at a self-checkout lane. The subject refused to comply with the deputy’s order to place his hands behind his back. The subject tried to pull away and was taken to the floor by the deputy. The subject continued to resist and the Englewood officer deployed his Taser and told the subject he would be tased if he did not comply. Lavert Randle, Jr., 24, at large, was arrested on a felony warrant for a probation violation (possession of heroin). He was taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Saturday, April 15

City of Clayton

Report 17-738: Unknown subjects damaged a basement brick block window in the 300 block of Shadywood Dr.

City of Englewood

Report 17-022432: Officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 500 block of S. Main Street to assist medics on a diabetic illness. Medics informed the officers that they knew from prior dealings with the subject that he had used an opioid drug. The subject was semi-conscious and could not communicate with medics. Narcan was used to counteract the drugs and the subject was transported to Good Samaritan North Emergency Room for treatment. Once at the emergency room the subject decided he did not want treatment. He was discharged by the hospital at which time he was placed under arrest. Shawn M. Burdette, 31, of Englewood, was charged with disorderly conduct. He admitted to taking a small amount of heroin. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Sunday, April 16

City of Clayton

Report 17-751: Police spotted a vehicle northbound on Salem Pike and after checking the registration discovered that the license plates and registration were to be confiscated on behalf of the Bureau of Motor Vehicles. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver was found to be a wanted subject as well as driving under suspension. Karen M. White, 37, of Huber Heights, was charged with no operator’s license, driving under 12-point suspension and was arrested on a warrant issued by Huber Heights Police. Her license plates were confiscated and she was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Monday, April 17

City of Clayton

Report 17-759: Unknown subjects entered an unlocked vehicle parked in the 7900 block of Allison Avenue and removed a book bag and clothing.

http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Chiefs_Composite_new-2.jpg

By Ron Nunnari [email protected]

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email [email protected] or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email [email protected] or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind