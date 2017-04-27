Northmont area police reports

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Tuesday, April 4

City of Union

Report 17-019824: Donovan B. Murphy, 18, of Kettering, was charged with solicitation permit required. He was issued a court summons and released.

Thursday, April 6

City of Union

Report 17-020312: A resident reported tat he had been contacted by Chase Bank to confirm an new account that had bee opened in his name with a change of address to Cheyenne, Wyoming. The subject informed the bank that he had not opened an account and would be filing paperwork with his identity theft service. He also learned that someone had attempted to open an American Express and Bank of America account using his information.

Report 17-020250: Gregory K. Seigel, 34, of Union, was charged with endangering children / abuse. A court summons was issued.

Saturday, April 8

Clay Township

Report 17-7344-04: An officer stopped a vehicle for having expired registration and observed the occupants moving around as he approached. Both occupants were extremely nervous. The driver was shaking his left leg up and down, his hands were shaking and he kept looking away. The passenger’s hands were also shaking and she tried to hide them in her lap. During a search of the vehicle the officer found eight gel capsules on the passenger side. Ashley N. Sparks, 23, of Richmond, Indiana, was charged with felony drug possession. She was issued a court summons and released.

Monday, April 10

Clay Township

Report 17-7370-04: An officer responded to Sunoco on a possible overdose. The driver of a vehicle was acting erratic, had constricted pupils and could not sit still. He was transported to Good Samaritan North for treatment.

Tuesday, April 11

City of Union

Report 17-021495: A 14-year-old male was charged with criminal damaging after damaging a pair of bicycles. Charges were forwarded to Montgomery County Juvenile Court.

Clay Township

Report 17-7380-04: Randy S. Balcom, 37, of Greenville, was arrested by Greenville Police on a warrant issued by Clay Township. Balcom was released to a Clay Township officer and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 17-7383-04: A township resident reported that someone had obtained her credit card account information and had made several unauthorized purchases. She was notified by her banking institution of the unusual activity and the account was closed.

Wednesday, April 12

City of Union

Report 17-021753: Criminal damaging to a basketball was reported in the 400 block of Merrymaid Dr.

Clay Township

Report 17-7389-04: Breaking and entering to a detached garage was reported in the 7900 block of Pleasant Plain Road. A 50 gallon pco tank, a metal ATV cargo carrier and an ATV storage trunk were removed from the garage by an unknown subject.

Thursday, April 13

Clay Township

Report 17-1234-04: An officer on patrol observed a vehicle crash on Kimmel Road. The vehicle came to a stop at the dead end and began to emanate smoke. After approaching the scene the officer observed significant damage to the front of the vehicle. The driver did not know what he had hit. A second officer investigated and determined the driver had struck a “no outlet” sign and then a group of small trees surrounding a metal pole. The first officer detected an odor of alcohol while speaking to the driver. Vincent J. Bradley, 34, of Englewood, was charged with driving while under the influence and failure to maintain reasonable control. He registered at .187 percent on a breath intoxilyzer test. Bradley was issued a court summons and released to a sober driver.

Friday, April 14

City of Clayton

Report 17-735: The theft of an income tax refund check from a mailbox totaling $734 was reported on Linchmere Drive. The victim contacted the Ohio Department of Taxation to check on the status of his refund and discovered the check had already been cashed.

City of Englewood

Report 17-022734: A 16-year-old male was charged with being unruly and transported to the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center.

Clay Township

Report 17-7405-04: Police stopped a vehicle being driven by a wanted subject on the State Route 49 ramp to eastbound Interstate 70. Lance Stephen, 31, of Portland, Indiana was arrested on a warrant and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 17-7408-04: An officer stopped a vehicle for having expired registration at the intersection of Baltimore-Phillipsburg and Arlington roads. While speaking with the driver the officer detected the odor of marijuana. A multi-colored pipe with marijuana inside the bowl and a plastic container with marijuana was seized. Jonathan A. Tyler, 35, of Phillipsburg, was charged with driving under suspension, failure to reinstate, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without insurance and possession of marijuana. Tyler was issued a court summons and released to a valid driver.

Monday, April 17

City of Clayton

Report 17-756: Unknown subjects stole $200 cash from one bedroom and several pieces of jewelry from a second bedroom at a home in the 4900 block of Ellis Ave. The victim believes the front door of the home might have been left unlocked during the time the theft took place.

City of Englewood

Report 17-022765: Police and medics responded to the 800 block of Sunset Drive on the report of an unconscious female. Medics administered Narcan to revive her. She was transported to Good Samaritan North Emergency Room for evaluation. Victoria K. Burke, 34, of Brookville, was charged with disorderly conduct an issued a court summons.

Report 17-022863: Dispatch advised that they had someone on the phone who was following a vehicle that had crashed in Butler Township and was now traveling across the Englewood Dam. The vehicle turned south on Main Street and pulled into a business parking lot. Police located the vehicle and found its bumper lying in the parking lot a short distance away. The subject that followed the vehicle advised the driver had struck a road sign at the end of Stonequarry Road at Dog Leg Road. He heard the crash from inside his home and decided to follow the vehicle, which he advised was swerving all over the road and committing other traffic violations. Police approached the driver and detected an odor of alcohol. Wendy L. Shaffer, 41, of Huber Heights, was charged with driving while under the influence, and driving under suspension. She has two prior driving under the influence convictions; one in 2012 and one in 2015. Shaffer was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

City of Union

Report 17-022855: Douglas L. Carmichael, 58, of Union, was charged with domestic violence, driving while under the influence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Tuesday, April 18

City of Englewood

Report 17-023041: Police responded to Company 7 Barbecue on the report of a suspicious intoxicated subject. An officer located the subject walking in the parking lot of Frisch’s. During questioning the male subject changed his story several times about how he got to his current location. Gary E. Setser, 52, of Englewood, was charged with disorderly conduct by public intoxication and was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

City of Union

Report 17-023044: A resident reported receiving a bill from ComCast Cable for a delinquent bill being turned over to collections for an address in Michigan. The victim’s have never lived in Michigan and were asked to file a police report about the matter.

Report 17-022980: A resident reported that someone opened a credit card account through Community Bank using his identity but using an address in Riverside.

Report 17-023132: An unknown subject removed $150 cash from a patron’s purse at Trish’s Cafe. The victim stated that she left the purse unattended a few times when she went to the restroom. An employee of the bar stated that he had observed the victim drop money on the floor a few times during the evening.

Wednesday, April 19

City of Englewood

Report 17-023304: Christopher W. Kemper, 29, of Dayton 45424, was charged with theft at Meijer and resisting arrest. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Thursday, April 20

City of Englewood

Report 17-023402: Police responded to McDonald’s on S. Main Street on the report of two people slumped over in a vehicle. Police located the subjects, both of which are know heroin users. Jeremiah D. Burkhart, 32, of Greenville and Sarah T. Burkhart, 27, of Greenville, were charged with disorderly conduct by intoxication and were transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 17-023506: Police responded to the Meijer parking lot on the report of a subject possibly using narcotics. A female subject with track marks on both of her arms was located. She was discovered to be a wanted subject. Kathryn L. Coyle, 35, of Dayton 45424, was arrested on a warrant out of Miami County and was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

City of Union

Report 17-023523: Violation of a protection order was reported on Springhouse Drive. Charges are pending.

Friday, April 21

City of Clayton

Report 17-771: Michael K. Shellabarger, 40, of Clayton, was arrested on a warrant issued by Springfield Police. He was taken into custody and released to a Springfield officer.

City of Englewood

Report 17-023572: An unknown subject broke a pair of rear windows on an employee’s vehicle parked at Bob Evans on Hoke Road.

Report 17-023575: Brian C. Parish, 38, of Dayton 45406, was charged with domestic violence and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 17-023737: Unknown subjects scratched a vehicle while parked in the lot at Meijer.

Saturday, April 22

City of Union

Brooke N. Spencer, 27, of Englewood, was charged with domestic violence. She was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Sunday, April 23

City of Clayton

Report 17-794: Jessie H. Deem, 32, of Greenville, was arrested on a felony warrant issued by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and was also charged with possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments (syringes). She was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 17-797: Lori A. Varney, 49, of Trotwood, was arrested on an active warrant and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

City of Union

Report 17-024149: Assault was reported at a residence on Greencliff Drive. The victim signed a refusal to prosecute form.

http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Chiefs_Composite_new-3.jpg

By Ron Nunnari [email protected]

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email [email protected] or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email [email protected] or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind