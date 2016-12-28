Northmont area police reports

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Monday, Dec. 5

Clay Township

Report 16-3327-12: An adjacent jurisdiction notified Clay Township that a vehicle was possibly traveling north on State Route 49 with a passenger suffering from an overdose. The vehicle was located and stopped. The passenger was not suffering from an overdose but both he and the driver appeared to be extremely nervous about being pulled over. The driver was found to have prescription medication in her purse stored inside a film container and more prescription medication was found in a plastic bag in the center console and a capsule of heroin was located in her wallet. Danielle S. Shoffstall, 28, of Greenville, was charged with possession of heroin. She was issued a court summons and released.

Wednesday, Dec. 7

Clay Township

Report 16-3342-12: Julie L. Bath, 43, of Greenville, was charged with driving under suspension, no proof of insurance and possessing drug abuse Instrument (used needle). Her vehicle was towed. She was issued a court and released to a friend. A passenger in her vehicle, Mark A. Quinn, 51, of Greenville, possessing drug abuse instruments (used needle), possessing of drugs and was arrested on a warrant for larceny issued by Trotwood Police. Quinn was released to a Trotwood officer and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Sunday, Dec. 11

Clay Township

Report 16-3368-12: Deborah S. Fornshil, 53, of Greenville, was charged with driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia and possessing drug abuse instruments (four used needles and a capsule with residue). She was issued a court summons and released to a valid driver.

Monday, Dec. 12

City of Clayton

Report 16-2878: Police approached a parked vehicle in the lot of Randolph Plaza that was emanating the odor or burnt marijuana. A plastic bag containing marijuana was found inside her vehicle. Charity R. Barnes, 41, of Dayton 45405, was charged with possession of marijuana. She was issued a court summons and released.

City of Englewood

Report 16-068632: William P. Vincent, 18, of Brookville, and Tod M. Darling, 23, of Brookville, was each charged with theft at Meijer. Both were transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Tuesday, Dec. 13

City of Englewood

Report 16-068691: Cameron W. Trent-Young, 18, of Englewood, was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated at Kroger. Stolen merchandise was also found concealed inside his clothing. Kroger did not press charges for the thefts but requested police to trespass Trent-Young from the property. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 16-068807: Unknown subjects cut the catalytic converter off a vehicle parked in the lot of Vineyard Apartments.

Clay Township

Report 16-3381-12: Police pulled a vehicle over that was listed as stolen. Wayne J. Becker, 35, of Greenville, was charged with receiving stolen property. Becker stated he stole the car from Water Street in Greenville when he observed the keys in the car. He picked up another subject and they drove to Dayton to buy heroin. The owner of the vehicle was contacted and arrived to take control of the vehicle. Becker was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

City of Clayton

Report 16-2892: Police responded to Dollar General on the report of a stolen vehicle. The victim advised that he left his vehicle running and went inside the business for approximately four minutes when an unknown white male, between 30 and 40 years of age, wearing a dark jacket, orange hat and blue jeans entered his 2000 Buick LeSabre drove south on Main Street. While waiting for police to arrive the victim saw the suspect pull into a driveway across the street and run after an RTA bus heading north. The suspect banged on the side of the bus to get it to stop. He then boarded the bus which continued north. The victim retrieved his vehicle from the driveway. Nothing was missing from the interior including cash that he had left in the center console.

Report 16-2889: Police stopped a vehicle for not having a working license plate light. Esther D. Woerl, 59, of Dayton 45402, was charged with expired license and plate light required. She was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

City of Englewood

Report 16-068972: The theft of a purse containing $76 cash was reported at Pristine Living. The resident of the nursing facility typically sleeps with the purse beneath her pillow. ON the morning of Dec. 13 she awoke and discovered the purse and money were missing from beneath her pillow.

Report 16-068982: A 17-year-old male was charged with domestic violence and transported to the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center.

Report 16-069005: Carol A. Dimatteo, 73, of Clayton, was charged with theft at Meijer. She was issued a court summons and released.

Thursday, Dec. 15

City of Clayton

Report 16-2901: Unknown subjects broke into a garage in the 8000 block of N. Main Street and stole seven antique cash register drawers valued at $1,050.

City of Englewood

Report 16-068970: Police responded to Meijer on a past occurred theft. On Dec. 12 an unknown white female exited the store with a cart full of items that she did not pay for and entered a silver Hyundai registered out of Covington, KY.

Clay Township

Report 16-3401-12: William G. Allen III, 42, of Brookville, was charged with driving under suspension, open container, no insurance, and possession of marijuana. He was issued a court summons and released.

Report 16-3402-12: Police responded to a residence on Beachview Drive on an overdose. Upon arrival Brookville medics were standing over an unconscious male subject who they revived with Narcan. Two used needles and nine capsules with heroin residue inside them were removed from the subject. Phillip M. Lane, 39, of Brookville, was charged with possessing drug abuse instruments and possession of drugs. He was issued a court summons and transported to Good Samaritan North Emergency Center for further treatment.

Friday, Dec. 16

City of Englewood

Report 16-069361: An unknown subject stole a 1996 Buick Century from the Meijer parking lot shortly after noon. The victims did not have any friends or family that could pick them up. The officer placed the victims and their grocery items in his cruiser and drove them to their home on Old Riverside Drive in Dayton.

Report 16-069395: A 17-year-old female employee at Walmart was charged with theft after loading $450 onto a Walmart debit card while manning a register. The funds from the card had already been used. The employee’s mother came to the store and was advised of the theft and took her daughter home. Charges will be forwarded to juvenile court.

Sunday, Dec. 18

City of Clayton

Report 16-2919: Eric E. Anderson, Jr., 29, of Dayton 45406, was charged with operating a vehicle intoxicated and marked lanes of travel. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

City of Englewood

Report 16-069731: Unknown subjects entered an unlocked vehicle in the Meijer parking lot and removed a gold iPhone 6 from the passenger seat.

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@civitasmedia.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

