Northmont area police reports

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Saturday, Dec. 10

City of Union

Report 16-068253: James A. Hall, 36, of Findlay, was charged with disorderly conduct by intoxication after overdosing on heroin. He was transported by Union Medic 81 to Good Samaritan North Emergency Room for treatment. He was issued a summons to appear in court.

Report 16-068318: Police responded to the 100 block of Marrett Farm on the report of a theft. The victim stated that she left her dog outside when she left for work and when she arrived home the dog was inside. There were no signs of forced entry to the home. She noticed that a Cincinnati Reds baseball hat had been removed from her closet shelf and a box of 18 Keurig cups had been removed from a table beside her bed.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

City of Union

Report 16-068904: Police stopped a vehicle for traveling above the posted speed limit with students coming to school at Union Elementary. Upon approaching the vehicle the officer noticed the odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver stated that a coworker had smoked marijuana in the car earlier in the day. She handed over a glass pipe containing suspected burnt marijuana residue. During a pat down search of the driver the officer found a pill bottle in her pocket containing a small amount of marijuana. She was placed in the police cruiser and before a search of her vehicle she stated the officer would find a bong in the vehicle. The officer located a large glass bong containing marijuana residue and also located the stem to the bong in the center console. Tara L. Johnson, 33, of Brookville, was charged with speeding and possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.

Thursday, Dec. 15

City of Union

Report 16-069169: Theft was reported at CVS where a white male subject selected items from stock and exited the store without attempting to pay. The subject then entered a waiting white pickup truck which fled south on Main Street. According to store security the same subject and vehicle have been involved in thefts from other area CVS stores. Store security personnel identified one of the suspects through an ongoing investigation. Matthew S. Smith, 32, of Columbus was charged with theft. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Friday, Dec. 16

City of Union

Report 16-069351: Burglary was reported in the 100 block of Worman Dr. According to the victim, over the last few months several items in the home have come up missing. Her daughter’s friend stated that she observed someone several times in the backyard jumping the fence during the time period that items kept turning up missing. Police observed footprints going toward the fence. A pair of recovering heroin addicts lives at the residence. The victim signed a refusal to prosecute form.

Clay Township

Report 16-23419-12: While on patrol an officer observed a northbound vehicle on State Route 49 following another vehicle too close. As the vehicles were entering the Village of Phillipsburg, the trailing vehicle almost struck the vehicle in front of it as it slowed down in accordance to the 25 mile per hour speed limit. The officer initiated a traffic stop and approached the vehicle and at that time detected an odor or burnt marijuana. The driver had bloodshot and watery eyes with and ashes all over his body. When asked for his license the driver stated he did not have it on him. After failing a series of field sobriety tests, Jordan M. Haynes, 26, of Celina, was charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and following too close. He was issued a court summons. He and his passenger were transported to the Speedway in Brookville to wait for a ride from a sober person.

Saturday, Dec. 17

City of Clayton

Report 16-2915: Unknown subjects broke into a home in the 400 block of Moorewood Circle by breaking a basement window. Nothing appeared to be missing from the home. A vehicle parked in the garage was entered and the center console rummaged through but nothing was taken.

Report 16-2917: Armed robbery was reported at Circle K on N. Main Street. A store employee stated that a light skinned black male in his early twenties, approximately 5-feet, 6-inches tall wearing all black clothes and a hooded sweatshirt pulled over his head and wearing a bandana or surgical mask to cover his face, entered the store and displayed a silver handgun. The suspect demanded money and a pack of Newport cigarettes. The suspect fled on foot westbound on Barrington Drive.

Monday, Dec. 19

City of Englewood

Report 16-069808: Cynthia L. Wolfe, 54, of Englewood, was cited for control of dogs after her dog was found running loose. She was issued a court summons.

Report 16-069909: A 15-year-old female was charged with being unruly and transported to the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center.

Tuesday, Dec. 20

City of Englewood

Report 16-069951: Police responded to Walmart on the report of a shoplifter in custody. According to store security personnel the suspect loaded a cart full of toys and attempted to leave the store via the grocery entrance/exit without making any attempt to pay for the merchandise, which totaled $541.48. Shonnae A. Kenard, 18, of Dayton 45416, was charged with theft and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 16-069992: A 16-year-old female was charged with being unruly. Charges were forwarded to Montgomery County Juvenile Court.

Report 16-070053: Police responded to Good Samaritan North Hospital (9000 N. Main St.) on report of an intoxicated, disorderly subject inside the emergency room. While en route, dispatch advised the Hospital security staff called back in and stated the subject was being aggressive and trying to leave. Upon arrival an officer made contact with the subject who had slurred speech and a strong odor of alcohol about him. He stated he came to the emergency room to receive treatment for his knee but was not happy with the way he was being treated. He stated that he tried to leave but security officers would not allow him out of his room and this made him angry. A security officer stated that the male was brought into the emergency room after he slipped and fell on the ice in the parking lot. The subject had stated that he had consumed multiple alcoholic beverages that evening. The security officer also stated the subject stood in the bathroom door with his fists clenched and assumed a fighting position and made threatening statements. Roger W. Bush, 60, of Dayton 45417, was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 16-070070: Dustin E. Brodnick, 32, of Kettering, was charged with violating a protection order. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court, which will issue Brodnick a summons to appear.

Thursday, Dec. 22

City of Englewood

Report 16-070326: Police responded to Good Samaritan North on the report of a hit and skip accident. A witness pointed out the suspect’s vehicle and said the female driver exited her car and made no attempt to leave a note on the car she had struck. The witness also stated the female appeared very confused and staggered as she walked across the parking lot and into the building. Police located the suspect’s car, which was taking up two parking spaces, and observed damage on almost the entire passenger side. The victim’s car was legally parked in a handicap spot and most of the rear bumper had damage to it. The officer took photos of both cars and left business cards on each car with instructions for the owners to call him. About an hour later the victim called and police returned to the scene. The victim was provided with information about the suspect’s car and another officer found the suspect sitting inside her car with engine running. The suspect had slurred speech and moved slowly. She stated she had been to the pain clinic as she had surgery to both ankles, her knee and her back which affects her walking and balance. After a series of field sobriety tests, Victoria G. Howard, 59, of Clayton, was charged with having physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. She was issued a court summons and released to a relative.

Friday, Dec. 23

City of Englewood

Report 16-070477: Police responded to Kroger on the report of a subject inside the store who had been previously trespassed from the property. Kroger management stated they wished to pursue charges against Monaghan for the trespass violation. After locating the subject and performing a pat down search a pair of “tall boy” type cans of beer were found concealed in the front of the subject’s pants. Courtland B. Monaghan, 25, of Englewood, was charged with criminal trespass and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 16-070586: Wayne Collins, 21, of Clayton, was charged with theft at Meijer and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Saturday, Dec. 24

City of Englewood

Report 16-070763: Kenneth D. Walker, 54, of Englewood, was charged with theft at Kroger and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@civitasmedia.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

