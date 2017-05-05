Northmont area police reports

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Saturday, April 22

Clay Township

Report 17-7509-04: Police responded to Shoreline Drive on an overdose. The victim’s girlfriend said she was sleeping on the couch when her boyfriend arrived home from work at around 6 p.m. When she woke up just after midnight she tapped him on his feet and told him dinner was ready. She tried to wake him up but he was cold to the touch so she called 911. Brookville Medics tried to revive the subject but declared him dead at 1:01 a.m. The victim was known to use crack cocaine.

Sunday, April 23

City of Union

Report 17-024084: The theft of mail was reported in the 100 block of Marrett Farm Road. An envelope was torn open and four tickets to a Dayton Dragons game were stolen.

Clay Township

Report 17-7611-04: Police responded to Shoreline Drive on a neighbor complaint.

Monday, April 24

City of Clayton

Report 17-800: The theft of a 9 millimeter semiautomatic Bill of Rights handgun was reported at a residence in the 3600 block of Greenbay Dr. The victim stated that he placed the gun on a shelf inside his bedroom closet and believes one of the movers he hired had taken the gun. No one else had been inside the home and there was no forced entry to the residence. The movers had moved items into the same bedroom where the firearm was stored in the closet.

City of Englewood

Report 17-024355: Bethany A. Phillips, 27, of Trotwood, was charged with theft at Walmart. She was issued a court summons.

City of Union

Report 17-024358: Telecommunications harassment was reported in the 100 block of Randolph Street. Police issued the person placing the harassing phone calls a criminal warning.

Tuesday, April 25

City of Clayton

Report 17-811: An unknown subject used a key or other sharp object to scratch the left side of an employee’s car that was parked in the upper lot of Samaritan North Health Center. The victim had a pro police sticker displayed on the back of her vehicle.

Report 17-813: A resident living in the 11100 block of Haber Road reported the theft of a purse from a vehicle. The victim stated that she pulled into her driveway and left her car running in the driveway with the door unlocked and her purse open in plain view. After about two minutes she returned to her car and noticed that her purse was missing. The camel colored purse contained a wallet with a driver’s license, a Jitterbug cell phone, two Wright-Patt Credit Union credit cards, a checkbook, a Kohl’s and a Menards credit card, insurance cards and approximately $100 cash. She immediately contacted her bank and had the card accounts closed.

Report 17-814: While on patrol on Old Salem Road an officer observed a vehicle cross the marked center line several times. A traffic stop was initiated and the officer noticed the driver had track marks to the inside of his arms and his pupils appeared to be dilated, all consistent signs of intravenous drug use. The driver did not have a license with him and he was asked to step out of the vehicle. He admitted to being a heroin addict and was taking Vivitrol and was adamant the he hadn’t used any opiates for a week. When asked if there was anything illegal in the vehicle the driver stated the male backseat passenger might be in possession of drugs. The front seat passenger, who was the registered owner of the vehicle, also had several track marks to the inside of her arms. She also admitted that was taking Vivitrol to treat her addiction. She also stated the backseat passenger might be in possession of drugs. The backseat passenger was asked to step out of the vehicle and he had fresh track marks to the insides of both arms, his pupils were dilated and his movements were slow. He admitted to being a heroin addict. He admitted that he placed drugs in the seat pouch directly in front of where he had been seated. The officer checked and found two plastic bags containing white powder and one hypodermic syringe. The officer also found a plastic bag with two empty gel caps and four gel caps containing brown substance believed to be heroin. He admitted that all the drugs were either fentanyl or heroin and that he had used the syringe to administer the drugs. The officer found another plastic bag containing white powder in a purse on the front passenger seat and also found a small amount of marijuana. Nathaniel L. Arnold, 22, of Huber Heights, was charged with possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments. He was taken to the police department where his DNA was collected. He was then transported to the Montgomery County Jail. The driver, Justin A. Markham, was cited for having an expired driver’s license.

City of Union

Report 17-024451: James C. Wagner, 38, of Union, was charged with two counts of domestic violence and was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Wednesday, April 26

City of Englewood

Report 17-024765: Randy Grady, 63, of Dayton 45406, was charged with theft at Meijer. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

City of Union

Report 17-024723: An unknown subject entered two unlocked vehicles parked in a driveway in the 500 block of San Bernardino Trail and removed loose change. One vehicle contained approximately $50 in loose change.

Thursday, April 27

City of Clayton

Report 17-821: Jason J. Alderman, 29, of Clayton, was arrested at his residence on a warrant issued by Vandalia Municipal Court for failure to comply with probation on an original charge of aggravated menacing. He was taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 17-825: An unknown subject entered an unlocked vehicle parked in the 300 block of W. Salem Street and removed a laptop computer and $120 cash.

City of Union

Report 17-025006: An unruly juvenile was reported in the 3800 block of Phillipsburg-Union Road.

Saturday, April 29

City of Clayton

Report 17-837: An officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for having an improperly displayed license plate. Michael T. Cox II, of Trotwood, was charged with driving with an operator’s license not reinstated, display of plates and was arrested on two Clayton warrants and one warrant issued by Dayton Police. . Cox was taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

City of Union

Report 17-025298: While on patrol an officer observed a vehicle stopped on W. Martindale Road near the intersection of N. Main Street that was not pulled over to the curb. It appeared as if the driver was asleep or passed out. The trunk of the vehicle was also open. The officer made contact with the driver and immediately detected a strong odor of alcohol. When the driver was asked if she knew where she was, she stated ‘Dayton.’ After a series of field sobriety tests, Heidi L. Boulware, 40, of Kettering, was charged with having physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated and prohibitions against parking in the roadway. She registered at .156 percent on a breath intoxilyzer test. Boulware was issued a court summons and released to her husband.

Sunday, April 30

City of Englewood

Report 17-025537: Police responded to Speedway on the report of an intoxicated subject. An employee at the checkout advised the subject was attempting purchase alcohol but she refused to sell it to him due to his state of intoxication. The subject stated he still wanted to purchase the chips that he had and appeared confused as he repeatedly tried to get his card into the machine. Police asked the subject to step outside and asked him if he had been drinking. He stated that he had and also advised that he had a warrant. Antonio Z. White, 57, of Englewood, was arrested on an Englewood warrant for a probation violation and was also charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated. White rode his bicycle to Speedway and officers informed him that they would take it home for him. He also stated he had left his stove on. An officer transported the bike to White’s residence on Brownstone Drive and found the front door of the home unlocked. The officer entered the home and turned the stove off. White was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 17-02555: Police responded to the Vineyard Apartments on the report of an assault. A female reported that she had gone out to dinner with a boyfriend and his six month old child. She had been dating the boyfriend off and on for the past five years. After leaving the restaurant the boyfriend called the mother of his infant daughter to see if he could drop her off. The mother said he could not and that he could drop the child off in the morning. This angered the boyfriend and he began driving erratically. The female said she told him to slow down and they began to argue. The argument continued when they arrived at the apartment where he was being extremely loud and slamming the door in the hallway. She stated she told him to stop because this is where she lives and she did not want to upset her neighbors. She stated he then spit in her face and she spit back at him. He then punched her in the left side of her face with a closed fist. He then ran down the stairs and through a field before police arrived. Several officers checked the area but could not locate the male. A long form complaint for assault was forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court for review.

Report 17-025675: While on patrol an officer spotted a vehicle with the registered owner listed as a wanted subject. The officer caught up to the vehicle in the parking lot of the Carriage House Apartments. Helena A. McConnell, 36, of Englewood, was arrested on a warrant issued by Vandalia Municipal Court and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

City of Union

Report 17-025634: Unknown subjects removed a wrench set, socket set, a hammer, a clipboard, $50 cash, a USB connector and a set of yellow straps from a vehicle parked in the 300 block of Lutz Drive. The owner thought he had locked his vehicle using his key fob but found the back door ajar.

Monday, May 1

City of Union

Report 17-025871: A contractor who was standing waist deep in Union Pond discovered something stuck to his foot and brought a black duffel bag to the surface and handed it over to Union Service Manager Rob Bergman. The duffel bag contained 11 watches (wrist and pocket), necklaces, earrings, a ring, bracelets, broaches, pendants, tie tacks, pins, keys, a Postal badge, pennies, and cuff links. Police separated and photographed all of the items and placed them in envelopes until the owners could be possibly be identified and/or located.

http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_Chiefs_Composite_new.jpg

By Ron Nunnari [email protected]

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email [email protected] or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email [email protected] or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind