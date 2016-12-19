‘Today’ teaching series begins Jan.1 at Salem

CLAYTON — Salem Church of God will bring in the New Year with a three-week teaching series titled “Today.”

“Today … it’s a gift,” said Steve Southards, lead pastor at Salem. “Today is the first day of the rest of your life and a great day to start living the life you’ve always wanted; to be who you’ve always wanted to be. In this series, we are going to learn how to live with purpose, passion and intentionality.”

The theme scripture for the series is Matthew 6:34, which says, “So don’t worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will bring its own worries. Today’s trouble is enough for today.”

The series schedule:

• Jan. 1: “Today” – not putting off for tomorrow what you can do today, with Nathanael Lyon, Salem’s pastor to students, speaking. The lone worship service that day is at 11 a.m.

• Jan. 8: “Be Positive” – remaining positive, not because of our feelings, but because of God’s promises; Southards speaking. Worship services at 9:30 and 11 a.m.

• Jan. 15: “Make It Count” – focusing on the important instead of the urgent; Southards speaking. Worship services at 9:30 and 11 a.m.

Salem Church of God is at 6500 Southway Road in Clayton. To learn more about Salem or the “Today” series, please visit salemchurch.org or call (937) 836-6500.

Staff Report

Reach Salem Church of God at (937) 836-6500 or visit www.salemchurch.org

