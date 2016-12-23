Rotary holds Christmas luncheon

ENGLEWOOD — The Northmont Rotary celebrated its annual Christmas luncheon with entertainment by the Baughman family singers.

Dr. Brad Baughman, president of the Northmont Rotary, was joined by his wife Jessica in singing songs of the season. However, stealing the show was their daughter Lexi, who used costumes and animation to liven the crowd.

The Northmont Rotary Club meets at noon each Tuesday at Good Samaritan North Health Center, 9000 N. Main St., Englewood.

Pictured left to right, Dr. Brad Baughman, his wife Jessica and their daughter Lexi singing songs of the season. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Brad_Jessica_Lexi.jpg Pictured left to right, Dr. Brad Baughman, his wife Jessica and their daughter Lexi singing songs of the season. Photo by Mike Barrow

Staff Report

Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.

