Schoen promoted to criminal trial supervisor

DAYTON — Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. announced that Mr. Anthony D. Schoen has been promoted to trial supervisor of the Criminal Division of the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

This position supervises the Assistant Prosecutors handling felony criminal dockets in Common Pleas Court.

Schoen graduated from Ohio University in Athens, Ohio in 2000, majoring in Finance

and Business Law. He received his law degree from The Ohio State University Moritz

College of Law in 2008. Schoen joined the prosecutor’s office in January of 2012. He had been assigned to the juvenile division, intake/grand jury division, criminal division, and from January 2015 until August 2016 he was the supervising attorney of the intake/grand jury division.

Since August 2016 he has been assigned to the child abuse bureau, prosecuting cases involving child abuse and neglect.

Schoen and his family reside in Kettering.

“Tony has been very successful as a criminal docket prosecutor, and I believe his experience as intake supervisor and knowledge of the law will be extremely valuable in this position,” Heck said.

Reach the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office at: (937) 225-5757. General Information available at: info@mcpo.com

