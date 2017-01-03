Heck sworn in for seventh term

DAYTON — Tuesday, Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. was sworn in

for his seventh term of office.

The Honorable Daniel G. Gehres, judge of the Dayton Municipal Court, administered the Oath of Office. Following his swearing in, Mr. Heck administered the Oath of Office to his staff. Prosecutor Heck noted during his swearing‐in ceremony that during the past four years, the office has been very busy.

The Criminal Division of the Prosecutor’s Office reviewed nearly 22,000 felony cases that were presented for charges by 36 various law enforcement agencies, resulting in over 16,000 new approved cases. Over 11,500 felony cases were prosecuted, with 87 percent resulting in a conviction of the highest indicted charge. Over the past four years, the attorneys assigned to criminal trial dockets had 260 jury trials and 100 bench trials.

The Child Abuse Bureau, located at Montgomery County’s Child Advocacy Center, CARE House, has assistant prosecutors and victim advocates who specialize in cases involving child physical and sexual

abuse. The prosecutors and advocates there handled over 200 felony child abuse cases.

The Juvenile Division of the office handled over 160 cases of juvenile sexting. Most of those teens were

accepted into our Sexting Diversion Program, believed to be one of the first such programs in the nation.

The Juvenile Division reviewed nearly 7,500 cases, resulting in over 6,500 being accepted for prosecution.

The Victim/Witness Division of the office trained over 100 volunteers to assist the advocates in providing crisis response services 24‐hours‐per‐day, every day of the year to crime victims, especially those of violent crimes. During the past four years, the division provided services to thousands of clients, including approximately 3,200 victims of domestic violence, and 2,500 victims of sexual assault.

“I am extremely proud of what my office has accomplished for the citizens of Montgomery County,” Heck said. “As my staff and I begin this new term of office, we pledge to continue the hard work we do to make our community a safe place to live, work, and play. I look forward to continuing to work cooperatively with my fellow elected officials, and to support and assist our law enforcement

partners and the courts.”

Prosecutor Heck was first elected to office in 1992 and re‐elected in 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008 and 2012

and was uncontested in his race for re‐election this past November.

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck took the oath of office Tuesday afternoon in the County Administration Building. Pictured left to right is Mathew Heck, Cindi Heck, Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, and Judge Daniel G. Gehres. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_MatHeck.jpg Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck took the oath of office Tuesday afternoon in the County Administration Building. Pictured left to right is Mathew Heck, Cindi Heck, Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, and Judge Daniel G. Gehres. Contributed photo