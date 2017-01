CLAYTON — It’s time for the annual Northmont Band Boosters Super Bowl Sub Sale, now through January 24 at 6 p.m.

You can place your orders through any Northmont Band member between now and January 24. These 8-inch ham or turkey subs are perfect for your Super Bowl party. Stock up on extras to keep for quick meals.

All sub sales directly benefit the Northmont Band. Contact a band member to order today.

http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_NorthmontBands-1.jpg