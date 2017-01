CLAY TWP. — Clay Township Trustees will be meeting on the 1st and 3rd Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Township House located at 8207 Arlington Road, Brookville. For the first week of July the meeting will be on Wednesday July 5 and the first week of September the meeting will be on Tuesday, Sept. 5 due to holidays.

