ENGLEWOOD — On Saturday, January 14, the Sons of the American Legion at American Legion Post 707, located at 200 W. National Road, Englewood, will be sponsoring a Prime Rib Dinner.

Dinner includes Prime Rib, Baked Potato, Salad & Desserts for only $12. Dinner will be served from 5:30-7 p.m. Dinner is open to the public.

Support your local Veterans.

http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_AmericanLegionPost707.jpg