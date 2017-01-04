Boy Scout Troop 55 hosting “Crafting Day”

ENGLEWOOD — Boy Scout Troop 55 is hosting a “Crafting Day” on January 28 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Concord United Methodist Church, 1123 S. Main St., Englewood.

This is a day of fun, food, friendship, and crafts and is being held as a fundraiser for Troop 55. The cost for the day is $40 and includes an 8-foot table, a light breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks. There will also be sewing and crafting items for sale for a donation.

Come and get away from it all and bring whatever crafts you want to work on. Boy Scouts will be available to unload your vehicle, assist with anything you need, and then re-load your vehicle.

For more information and to RSVP contact Beth at 898-1801.

