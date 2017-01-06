Salem challenge supports missions work

CLAYTON — Salem Church of God’s 2016 ‘Joy to Your World Challenge’ generated $8,856, which will be used to support various missions efforts around the globe as well as help send people from the Clayton congregation to aid on those mission fields.

“The annual ‘Joy to Your World Challenge’ was created to make the Christmas season more about others than ourselves,” said Kyle Hayes, Salem’s outreach pastor. “These dollars will go a long way in helping people at Salem serve overseas.”

For every guest who attended Christmas events at Salem during December, the church donated $1 to the missions challenge. People within the Salem family also responded, adding to the final total.

Salem Church of God is at 6500 Southway Road in Clayton. To learn more about the church and its missions initiatives, please visit www.salemchurch.org or call (937) 836-6500.

