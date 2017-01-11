Clayton seeks public input for Land Use Plan

CLAYTON — The City of Clayton is doing an update to its Comprehensive Land Use Plan and is seeking public input.

“This is to update the plan that was put in place in 1999 and as part of that process we are going to be rolling out an online survey that is going to be available on our website and on social media,” said John F. Kuntz III, director of development for the city. “We are encouraging the public to participate in the online survey. It is a very quick, very simple, ten question survey.”

Kuntz also said that it is very important for the city to get feedback from the general public so that staff has an accurate understanding of where residents see the city going and how they would like to see the city to develop over the next 10 to 20 years.

“We would encourage our residents to come out and participate,” Kuntz added.

The city will be holding some open public forums at Meadowbrook at Clayton beginning on Wednesday, January 18 from 2 until 5:30 p.m. entitled, “Site Analysis and Mapping.” Groups will leave from Meadowbrook at Clayton and take walking/driving tours of the three primary locations for future development in Clayton are North Main Street (SR 48), Salem Avenue (SR 49), and the Village of North Clayton.

“We will be assessing the areas for assets and liabilities, opportunities and threats for development, looking at buildings, streets, and landscaping,” Kuntz said. “Back at Meadowbrook, we will record the information on maps, which will be used in developing alternative plans for each location. This is a great opportunity to get a new understanding of your city! Show up at 2 p.m., and spend as much time as you can.”

Public Session 2: Kick-off and Welcome. Wednesday, January 18, from 7 – 8:30 p.m.

“Spread the word—we want everyone to learn about the intent and processes for creating this Comprehensive Plan update,” Kuntz stated. “It’s also a chance to add your input socialize with your city planners and the planning team from the Urban Collaborative. Light refreshments provided.

Public Session 3: Focus Group on Economic Development. Thursday, January 19, from 9 a.m. – noon. Economic development is one of the most important aspects in the growth of Clayton. Join city employees, business owners, the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission, and developers to discuss the opportunities and desires for Clayton’s economic development.

Public Session 4: Site Analysis and Mapping. Thursday, January 19, from 1 – 5:30 p.m.

A continuation of Session 1. Meet at Meadowbrook at 1 p.m. to continue site walking/driving tours, then return to complete mapping the information. Join for the entire afternoon, or whatever portion that you can.

Public Session 5: Focus Group on Parks and Recreation. Friday, January 20, from 9 – 10:30 a.m.

Join the City Planner, the Parks and Recreation Board, and other interested residents to discuss ideas for improving Clayton’s parks system, biking and other recreation opportunities.

Public Session 6: Focus Group on Utilities and Public Facilities. Friday, January 20, from 9 – 10:30 a.m. Infrastructure is one of the biggest concerns of Clayton residents, according to the public survey. Join city employees, public facilities experts, and other residents to discuss planning priorities for utilities and public facilities, funding opportunities, and other items.

Public Session 7: Focus Group on Housing. Friday, January 20, from 10:30 a.m. – noon. Housing is at the heart of the City of Clayton. How should we look at it in the future? Join this group to discuss planning for future housing needs, and how this could shape your neighborhood and community.

Public Session 8: Focus Group on Land Use. Friday, January 20, from 10:30 a.m. – noon. A Land Use Plan is a critical tool used by all cities to determine what type of development may occur on different parcels of land. Clayton’s current land use plan will be updated during this planning process; this focus group will discuss proposed changes to land use and zoning.

Public Session 9: Alternative Development. Friday, January 20, 1 – 5:30 p.m. Based on the results of the previous public sessions, we will develop plan alternatives for the city, focusing especially on the three primary areas of development, North Main Street, Salem Avenue, and the Village of North Clayton. Any and all stakeholders are invited to spend as much time as they have available to map out possibilities for the future of Clayton. These alternatives will be presented and refined in Saturday’s public workshop.

Public Session 10: Alternative Development. Friday, January 20, 7 – 8:30 p.m. Continuation of Session 9. Join city staff after dinner if you can.

Public Session 11: City of Clayton Workshop. Saturday, January 21, 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Overview of the entire workshop for the city. The planning team will give an overview of the background and goals of the planning process, and each of the previous sessions will be summarized. The plan alternatives will be reviewed and analyzed to determine consensus on future development, and a preferred plan will be created.

Public Session 12: Public Presentation and Review. Saturday, January 21, 4 – 5:30 p.m. The preferred plan will be presented to the City Council and the public.

“Any citizens, any residents, any business owners in the city that would like to have their vice heard, we would encourage them to participate in this process,” Kuntz added.

