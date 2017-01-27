Northmont Board to hold special meeting

ENGLEWOOD — The Northmont Board of Education will hold a special board meeting on Monday, January 30 at 6 p.m. at the Board of Education Office, 4001 Old Salem Road, Englewood.
The Board of Education will go immediately into executive session as permitted by Ohio Revised Code 121.22 Par G (4) Preparing for, conducting, or reviewing negotiations or bargaining sessions with public employees concerning their compensation or other terms and conditions of their employment and Ohio Revised Code 121.22 Par G (1) to consider the employment, dismissal, and/or compensation of a public employee.
No action will be taken.
