Northmont Board to hold special meeting

ENGLEWOOD — The Northmont Board of Education will hold a special board meeting on Monday, January 30 at 6 p.m. at the Board of Education Office, 4001 Old Salem Road, Englewood.

The Board of Education will go immediately into executive session as permitted by Ohio Revised Code 121.22 Par G (4) Preparing for, conducting, or reviewing negotiations or bargaining sessions with public employees concerning their compensation or other terms and conditions of their employment and Ohio Revised Code 121.22 Par G (1) to consider the employment, dismissal, and/or compensation of a public employee.

No action will be taken.

Reach the Northmont City Schools Board of Education office at (937) 832-5000.

