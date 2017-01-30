MacLean receives Life Diamond award

ENGLEWOOD — Agent Melissa M. MacLean of Englewood, has earned the prestigious AFLIC award from American Family Insurance. She joins a select group of agents who distinguished themselves in 2016 through outstanding sales of life insurance products offered by the company’s subsidiary, American Family Life Insurance Company.

Melissa M. MacLean has been an agent for American Family since 3/1/2001. Her office is located at 107 W. National rd. in Englewood.

“This is a tremendous honor for Melissa M. MacLean but not surprising when you consider the emphasis she places on relationships,” says Robert Sturgill, district sales manager for the company. “She takes the time to listen and work with her customers to make sure they understand their insurance options and how each fits their unique needs.”

Based in Madison, Wis., American Family Insurance offers auto, homeowners, life, commercial and farm/ranch insurance in 19 states and is the nation’s third largest mutual property/casualty insurance company. Web: www.amfam.com; Facebook: www.facebook.com/amfam; Twitter: www.twitter.com/amfam. Google+ plus.google.com/+amfam/

Staff Report

Reach the Melissa M. MacLean Agency at (937) 836-9244.

