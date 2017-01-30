Sports programs offered at the YMCA

ENGLEWOOD — “Spring” into a spring sport at the Kleptz YMCA in Englewood.
What better way to spring into action after a long winter than getting active in a spring sport? The Kleptz Y is offering several different opportunities this spring including Youth Flag Football, Youth Volleyball, Youth Soccer, as well as a Spring Basketball Clinic. YMCA programs are open to everyone in the surrounding community.
The Youth Flag Football is for ages 7-12 and Youth Soccer leagues have divisions that accommodate ages 3-12. Youth Volleyball offers divisions for ages 7-15. The leagues begin in March with games starting in early April.
For more information on the exciting spring lineup of programs contact the Kleptz Y Sports Director, Paul Henson at (937) 832-5463 or email at phenson@daytonymca.org
About the Y
The Y is one of the nation’s leading nonprofits strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Across the U.S., 2,700 Ys engage 21 million men, women and children – regardless of age, income or background – to nurture the potential of children and teens, improve the nation’s health and well-being, and provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors. Anchored in more than 10,000 communities, the Y has the long-standing relationships and physical presence not just to promise, but to deliver, lasting personal and social change. www.ymcaonline.org
Reach Paul Henson at (937) 832-5463 or email at phenson@daytonymca.org