ENGLEWOOD — Englewood’s Cub Scout Pack 246 is holding its 15th Annual Cub Scout Pancake Breakfast.

It will be held at Englewood United Methodist Church, 107 N. Walnut St., on Saturday, February 4 from 8 a.m. until noon.

Pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, and beverages will be served. All are welcome to dine in or carry out for only $5. Uniformed First Responders are invited to eat free.

