Northmont employees to be honored

CLAYTON — The Northmont Community is invited and encouraged to attend the Boys Basketball games on Friday, February 3 at the Thunderdome as they take on Lebanon beginning with Junior Varsity at 6 p.m.

Between the JV and Varsity games, a presentation honoring Greg Behrens, George Caras, Robin Spiller, and Paul Harper for their combined 106 years of service to Northmont Athletics will be held.

These individuals have dedicated themselves to Northmont tradition and excellence and have created a legacy that will go on far into the future.

