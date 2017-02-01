Dr. Flo to speak at Samaritan Diabetes Center

DAYTON — On Tuesday, February 21, from 5 to 6 p.m., the Samaritan Diabetes Center will feature guest speaker Dr. Jennifer Flo, DPM, CSWP, podiatrist and staff physician at Richmond Foot and Ankle Clinic.

The importance of proper foot care and diabetes will be discussed and questions will be welcomed. This is a special session of the Diabetes Support Group held at the Samaritan Diabetes Center located at 80 E. Woodbury Drive, Dayton, 45415. Public is welcome.

Dr. Flo is board-certified, primary care physician in podiatric medicine and a certified physician in wound care. She is a member of the American Association of Wound Management and a professional member of the American Diabetes Association.

There is no charge for this event. Bringing a support person is encouraged! For more information, call (937) 734-6175. No reservations needed.

Dr. Jennifer Flo

Topic is ‘Proper Foot Care and Diabetes’

Staff Report

Reach the Samaritan Diabetes Center at (937) 734-6180 for additional information or to register for a class.

