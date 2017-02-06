Golf for retired men offered at Homestead

TIPP CITY — Homestead Golf Men’s Retired Leagues for Wednesday and/or for Friday mornings will have an open enrollment and league rules meeting at Homestead Golf Course, 5327 Worley Rd., Tipp City, at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 12. Anticipated start of league play will be April 26 and April 28.

Interested men retired or older than 55 years of age are invited. Yearly fees of $20 per league are payable April 13. Teams are A and B player match format against opposing A and B players using handicaps. If you don’t have a partner, one will be assigned. Weekly golf balls prizes for low gross and net scores both A and B, and closest to pin on par 3 holes and longest putt on par 5 holes.

New applicants may address response to Homestead Golf Course 698-4876 or to Jim Schumacher, Secretary, at 698-4412 jschu122@yahoo.com by April 5.

