Science Olympiad team earns medals

SYLVANIA — The Northmont High School Science Olympiad team brought home medals in three events and just missed a 4th at the Sylvania Southview Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Ian Underburger and James Bousquette captured the 1st place win in Towers, Jessica Saini and Underburger took 3rd in Material Science, and Brianna Gilson and Michael Van Luvender earned a 5th place medal in Rocks & Minerals.

Just missing a medal were Caleb Bergen and Bousquette in Electric Vehicle. The high school team is in a “re-building” year as only three team members returned from last year’s team. Four team members are brand new to Science Olympiad and eight moved up from the middle school team.

The team has three more competitions before Regionals. The team is coached by high school teachers, Mary Ann McInnes and Barb Austin.

Ian Underburger (left) and James Bousquette captured the 1st place win in Towers at the Sylvania Southview Invitational. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Underburger_Bousquette.jpg Ian Underburger (left) and James Bousquette captured the 1st place win in Towers at the Sylvania Southview Invitational. Contributed photo Jessica Saini and Ian Underburger took 3rd place in Material Science. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Underburger_Saini.jpg Jessica Saini and Ian Underburger took 3rd place in Material Science. Contributed photo Brianna Gilson and Michael Van Luvender earned a 5th place medal in Rocks & Minerals. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Gilson_VanLuvender.jpg Brianna Gilson and Michael Van Luvender earned a 5th place medal in Rocks & Minerals. Contributed photo