Science Olympiad Team places at Sylvania

SYLVANIA — The Northmont Division B Science Olympiad teams, made up of students in the sixth to ninth grades, continues to bring home the hardware, as the three teams took seventh, eleventh, and twelfth place at last Saturday’s Sylvania Southview High School Invitational, near Toledo, Ohio. The teams competed against a field of twenty Middle School teams from throughout the region. The winning team was the Watts Middle School Wombats, from Centerville.

At Sylvania, the Northmont teams placed in eleven events overall, with an extra impressive showing of all three competition teams scoring wins in both “Hovercrafts” and in “Rocks and Minerals.” Northmont Thunder teammates Parker Anderson and Kenneth Vallie earned the first place gold in “Hovercrafts”; while Lightning teammates Brennan Davidson and Evan Gainey scored fourth, and Englewood teammates Connor Zechar and Lia Yang placed fifth. In the “Rocks and Minerals” study event, Northmont Thunder Anderson teamed with partner Mackenzie Hart to earn second place; while Englewood sixth graders Yang and Kali Maloney won fifth; and Northmont Lightning partners Robert Macy and Ashlee Martin finished sixth.

The Northmont teams also won both second and third place in “Wind Power,” with Thunder teammate Vallie partnering with Cayden Bouas to win the silver; while Lightning competitor Gainey paired with Trent Kelsey to earn the bronze. Additional second place silver winners were Thunder partners Madison Gilvin and Garret Pearce in “Crimebusters;” and Lightning teammates Shawn Hinegardner and Allayna Rose in “Towers.”

“Our experience at Sylvania-Southview school was one of learning,” reports Head Coach Jim Witters. “Some students learned that they are on the right track with their studying and building events. Others learned areas that they are weak in and need to work on. Both the positive and negative help the children to grow in their areas of study; so in my eyes, the teams are doing awesome!”

The Northmont Division B Science Olympiad Invitational season will continue during President’s Day weekend, as the teams will travel to Ionia, Michigan for competition on Saturday, February 18th.

The Division B Teams are funded through the generous support of several local business donors, including Bob Evans, Mainsource Bank, the Northmont Rotary Club, Ratliff Metal Spinning, Vancon General Contractor, and multiple additional donors. Students interested in science are encouraged to attend weekly meetings at the Middle School, starting in the fall of the year.

Northmont Division B Head Coach Jim Witters works with students Evan Gainey and Brennan Davidson in preparation for their Hovercraft event judging during the Sylvania Southview Science Olympiad Invitational last Saturday. The pair, who are first time competitors, placed fourth in the event.