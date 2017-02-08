Free women’s health event offered

DAYTON — Premier Health is hosting a free presentation as part of its “Women, Wisdom and Wellness” speaker series from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, at the Schuster Performing Arts Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton.

Did you know that women experience headaches more frequently than men? Hormones have lifetime effects for women of every age. This free women’s seminar will discuss “Headaches and Hormones – Connecting the Dots.”

Registrant check-in begins at 5:30 p.m. with a dinner and panel discussion at 6 p.m. Good Samaritan Hospital and Miami Valley Hospital are presenting the event. Panelists include Sheela Barhan, MD, Obstetrics and Gynecology; Richard Kim, MD, Internal Medicine/Headache Medicine and Martha Grodrian, nutritional therapist.

Local radio personality Kim Faris, host of Dayton’s Hot Country B94.5, will be the evening’s special emcee.

Space is limited, and registration is required by March 3. For more information and to register, visit PremierHealth.com/womenseries or call (866) 608-FIND (3463).

Following the presentation, guests are encouraged to participate in “girls night out” activities including free health screenings, complimentary chair massages, drawings for door prizes and more.

To learn more about your health, visit www.wellwisewoman.com

“Headaches and Hormones” topic of women’s event

Staff Report

Reach Premier Health toll free at (866) 608-3463.

