Local students graduate from Kent State

KENT — Kent State University recently conferred degrees to Fall graduates during commencement exercises on December 16 and 17 in the Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center on the Kent Campus. The university awarded 629 associate degrees, 1571 bachelor’s degrees and 707 graduate degrees to students.

Of the 379 bachelor’s degree students graduating with academic honors, 61 earned summa cum laude distinction with a 3.8 to 4.0 grade point average, while 139 were magna cum laude (3.60 to 3.79) and 179 were cum laude (3.3 to 3.59).

A total of 123 associate degree students graduated with distinction. The “with Distinction” honor is awarded when associate degree students achieve a GPA of 3.5 or better for all undergraduate coursework and have completed a minimum of 32 credit hours at Kent State University.

Brandon Fischer of Butler Township received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Connie Godsey-Bell of Butler Township received a Master of Science and a Master of Library and Information Science.

Jonathan Mills of Englewood graduated with honors (summa cum laude) receiving a Bachelor of Science.

Reach Kent State University at (330) 672-2727.

