Oil and Gas Industry to award scholarships

GRANVILLE — Students interested in pursuing careers and training in the crude oil and natural gas industry have until March 1 to submit their scholarship applications to the Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program (OOGEEP).

Qualifying students will receive $1,000 renewable scholarships to attend an accredited Ohio college, university, technical or trade school of their choice. To date, more than 300 scholarships have been awarded to Ohio students.

“Ohio’s oil and gas industry recognizes the vital importance of students to the future of our state and our industry,” said OOGEEP Executive Director Rhonda Reda. “OOGEEP’s scholarship winners will be part of the next generation to develop Ohio’s energy resources and we’re proud to do all that we can to support education across Ohio.”

“In a world where energy needs are growing exponentially, the oil and gas industry needs young, bright minds more than ever,” said Ohio State University student and repeat scholarship winner James Roche.

“Exciting things are happening in the oil and gas field, and I am very much looking forward to being a part of it,” added Zane State College student Jordan Watson.

Interested students must submit a 250-500 word essay describing their personal and career goals as well as how their degree would help the oil and gas industry. In the essay, students should also detail their academic achievements, extracurricular activities, awards and recognitions, community service, work history, financial needs, and personal or family influences. In addition, two letters of recommendation from a teacher, employer or other mentor figure are required.

“The impact of the oil and gas industry in Ohio is exciting and provides for new opportunities for careers,” said Muskingum University student and 2016 scholarship recipient JoLyn Shunk.

The scholarship application is available online at: http://oogeep.org/

Qualifying students must have a career goal in the crude oil and natural gas industry, or related energy field. They must be a U.S. citizen and an Ohio resident or a student attending, or planning to attend an accredited Ohio college, university, technical or trade school. Students must also have and maintain a GPA of 2.5 or higher.

In 2016, OOGEEP funded 50 new and renewal scholarships to students attending 18 different Ohio institutions representing 39 different majors. OOGEEP’s scholarships are funded through their 501(c)(3) foundation. Producers and affiliated companies interested in supporting the industry’s scholarship efforts are encouraged to contact OOGEEP to learn how to make a tax-deductible donation.

In addition to the scholarship program, OOGEEP works with over 70 Ohio colleges, universities, and career and technical schools that offer training for the 75 different careers serving the crude oil and natural gas industry.

http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_OOGEEP.jpg

Staff Report

The Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program (OOGEEP) is a non-profit statewide education and public outreach program. Created in 1998, OOGEEP provides a variety of programs throughout the State of Ohio. These programs primarily focus on teacher workshops, scholarships, science fair, firefighter training, industry training, career and workforce development, research, landowner and guest speaker programs.

