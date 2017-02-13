Hendrix addresses Rotary

ENGLEWOOD — The Northmont Rotary recently heard from Robert Hendrix, an attorney based in the Columbus suburb of Dublin specializing in Elder Care.
Hendrix reviewed options with respect to Long Term Care Insurance, Life Insurance, Living Wills, etc. A key point of this presentation was to plan in advance to optimize your financial situation and to facilitate your preferences for end of life care.
He is a member of the Columbus, Ohio and American Bar Associations.
Board Member of the Celebrate Sports Foundation, Inc.
Central Ohio Board Member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes
Founder and Former Chairman of the “Spielman Gridiron Classic”
Founder and Former Board Member of the Central Ohio Professional Education Council
Member of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors
Board Member of The Kingdom Legacy Foundation, Inc.
Member of the Society of Financial Service Professionals
The Northmont Rotary Club meets at noon each Tuesday at Good Samaritan North Health Center, 9000 N. Main St., Englewood.
Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.