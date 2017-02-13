Hendrix addresses Rotary

ENGLEWOOD — The Northmont Rotary recently heard from Robert Hendrix, an attorney based in the Columbus suburb of Dublin specializing in Elder Care.

Hendrix reviewed options with respect to Long Term Care Insurance, Life Insurance, Living Wills, etc. A key point of this presentation was to plan in advance to optimize your financial situation and to facilitate your preferences for end of life care.

He is a member of the Columbus, Ohio and American Bar Associations.

Board Member of the Celebrate Sports Foundation, Inc.

Central Ohio Board Member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes

Founder and Former Chairman of the “Spielman Gridiron Classic”

Founder and Former Board Member of the Central Ohio Professional Education Council

Member of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors

Board Member of The Kingdom Legacy Foundation, Inc.

Member of the Society of Financial Service Professionals

The Northmont Rotary Club meets at noon each Tuesday at Good Samaritan North Health Center, 9000 N. Main St., Englewood.

Attorney Robert Hendrix addressed the Northmont Rotary Club about the importance of long term care insurance, living wills and optimizing finances and preferences for end of life care. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_RobertHendrix.jpg Attorney Robert Hendrix addressed the Northmont Rotary Club about the importance of long term care insurance, living wills and optimizing finances and preferences for end of life care. Photo by Mike Barrow

Staff Report

Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.

Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.