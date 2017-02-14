Students donate to ‘Operation Give Back’

ENGLEWOOD — The Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) Early Childhood Early Childhood FCCLA Chapter participated in ‘Operation Give Back’ collecting donations for Blue Star Mom’s and Operation Gratitude.

Both of these organizations are non-profit groups which help active serving military as well as those who have served in the military. The group donated over 1,000 items to the Blue Star Mothers and two of the students went to help package items as well.

As a group, they also raised money to buy paracord material and made over 500 paracord bracelets that were sent to Operation Gratitude to be used overseas. They also made over 50 blessing bags that were given to the VA hospital to retired military as a thank you on Veteran’s Day. Lastly, they made Christmas bags to be given to homeless veterans.

The FCCLA Leadership Service in Action program guides students to develop, plan, carry out, and evaluate projects that improve the quality of life in their communities. Leadership Service in Action helps young people build skills for family, career, and community roles; provides youth-centered learning experiences related to Family and Consumer Sciences education; and encourages young people to develop the positive character traits of trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring, and citizenship.

For over 45-years, MVCTC has been providing career technical education for 27 partner school districts encompassing five counties in Southwest Ohio. MVCTC is dedicated to providing in-demand workforce training for youth, adults, and organizations in the Miami Valley.

MVCTC Early Childhood students Ryleigh Abney (Miamisburg), Alexis Adkins (Miami East), Lydia Russell (Valley View), Ally Ratzel (Northmont), and Tanner Marburger (Brookville) holding Christmas gifts that were donated to homeless veterans. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_BlessingBags-1.jpg MVCTC Early Childhood students Ryleigh Abney (Miamisburg), Alexis Adkins (Miami East), Lydia Russell (Valley View), Ally Ratzel (Northmont), and Tanner Marburger (Brookville) holding Christmas gifts that were donated to homeless veterans. Contributed photo

Staff Report

Reach the Miami Valley Career Technology Center at (937) 837-7781.

