Nemeth promoted to Diversion Officer

DAYTON — Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. announced that Mr. Robert F. Nemeth, III has been promoted to Diversion Officer in the Diversion Division of the Prosecutor’s Office.

The Diversion Division is responsible for reviewing and investigating the cases of first time, non-violent felony offenders in Montgomery County. If the offender is deemed appropriate for participation in the program, he or she is offered an opportunity to accept responsibility for their crime by admitting guilt, paying full restitution to the victim, performing community service, and remaining both crime and drug free for a predetermined supervision period. The minimum supervision period is 12 months.

Once the defendant has fulfilled all requirements and the victim has been fully compensated, no charge is filed. However, if the offender does not fulfill all requirements as agreed, his or her Diversion case is unsuccessfully terminated and the case is returned to court for full prosecution.

Nemeth received his Bachelor’s degree in Organizational Leadership from Wright State University in 2014. He is also a 2012 graduate of Sinclair Community College, where he received his Associate degree in Criminal Justice. Mr. Nemeth joined the prosecutor’s office in August, 2015 and has been assigned to the Criminal Case Management Section.

“Robert has been an excellent member of our staff, and has shown interest in furthering his career in the criminal justice system by supervising offenders and ensuring they are held accountable for their actions,” Heck said. “His attitude, dedication, and outgoing personality will make him a successful Diversion Officer.”

Robert was born and raised in Brookville, where he currently resides with his fiancé.

Reach the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office at: (937) 225-5757. General Information available at: info@mcpo.com

