New & Olde Pages to celebrate Independent Bookstore Day

ENGLEWOOD — New & Olde Pages Book Shoppe will be celebrating Independent Bookstore Day on Saturday, April 29.
The event is a celebration of bookstores, books, readers and authors which takes place only one day a year at more than 450 bookstores across the country.
“This is a chance for publishers and authors to come together to create a one-of-a-kind event,” said owner Marianne Guess. “We are inviting the community to join the party with us from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Our store will be showcasing many authors throughout the day plus fun and games, door prizes every hour and refreshments.”
New & Olde Pages Book Shoppe is located at 856 Union Boulevard in Englewood across from Kroger. For more information call 832-3022.
