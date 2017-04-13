Posted on by

New & Olde Pages to celebrate Independent Bookstore Day


Staff Report

New and Olde Pages Book Shoppe is located at 856 Union Blvd., Englewood. Book Shoppe hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.


Contributed photo

ENGLEWOOD — New & Olde Pages Book Shoppe will be celebrating Independent Bookstore Day on Saturday, April 29.

The event is a celebration of bookstores, books, readers and authors which takes place only one day a year at more than 450 bookstores across the country.

“This is a chance for publishers and authors to come together to create a one-of-a-kind event,” said owner Marianne Guess. “We are inviting the community to join the party with us from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Our store will be showcasing many authors throughout the day plus fun and games, door prizes every hour and refreshments.”

New & Olde Pages Book Shoppe is located at 856 Union Boulevard in Englewood across from Kroger. For more information call 832-3022.

New and Olde Pages Book Shoppe is located at 856 Union Blvd., Englewood. Book Shoppe hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_BookShoppe.jpgNew and Olde Pages Book Shoppe is located at 856 Union Blvd., Englewood. Book Shoppe hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Contributed photo

Staff Report

Reach New and Olde Pages Book Shoppe at (937) 832-3022.

Reach New and Olde Pages Book Shoppe at (937) 832-3022.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

9:05 pm |    

Two injured in Clayton crash

Two injured in Clayton crash
3:35 pm |    

Wilson wins prestigious scholarship

Wilson wins prestigious scholarship
4:34 pm |    

Chamber hosts annual dinner

Chamber hosts annual dinner
comments powered by Disqus