New & Olde Pages to celebrate Independent Bookstore Day

ENGLEWOOD — New & Olde Pages Book Shoppe will be celebrating Independent Bookstore Day on Saturday, April 29.

The event is a celebration of bookstores, books, readers and authors which takes place only one day a year at more than 450 bookstores across the country.

“This is a chance for publishers and authors to come together to create a one-of-a-kind event,” said owner Marianne Guess. “We are inviting the community to join the party with us from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Our store will be showcasing many authors throughout the day plus fun and games, door prizes every hour and refreshments.”

New & Olde Pages Book Shoppe is located at 856 Union Boulevard in Englewood across from Kroger. For more information call 832-3022.

New and Olde Pages Book Shoppe is located at 856 Union Blvd., Englewood. Book Shoppe hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_BookShoppe.jpg New and Olde Pages Book Shoppe is located at 856 Union Blvd., Englewood. Book Shoppe hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Contributed photo

Staff Report

Reach New and Olde Pages Book Shoppe at (937) 832-3022.

Reach New and Olde Pages Book Shoppe at (937) 832-3022.