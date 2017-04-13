Fairview Brethren blood drive is April 24

ENGLEWOOD — Fairview Brethren in Christ Church in Englewood is asking donors to ‘Be The Good’ by supporting their community blood drive Monday, April 24 from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at 750 Union Blvd.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the inspirational ‘Believe There is Good in The World – Be The Good’ T-shirt. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

This spring CBC is recognizing donors as a special force for good in the world with the ‘Be The Good’ campaign.

Everyone who registers to donate at a CBC Donor Center or most CBC mobile blood drives from March 27 through April 29 will receive the ‘Believe There is Good in the World – Be The Good’ T-shirt. The message both honors donors for their altruism and encourages new donors to act for the well-being of others.

The ice blue t-shirt features a block letter design with two messages. The ‘Be The Good’ message appears in white lettering as an anagram of the ‘Believe There is Good in the World’ message in silver lettering. The CBC blood drop and #GiveBlood are in red.

Learn more at www.GivingBlood.org

Connect with Community Blood Center for the latest information and services at www.GivingBlood.org. Get fast and complete answers on how to make your first donation, organize a blood drive, or bring our education program to your school. Get all the updates in the CBC/CTS newsroom, find quick links to our social media pages, or schedule your next appointment to donate by connecting to www.DonorTime.com.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email [email protected] or call 1(800)388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to 25 hospitals and health centers within a 15-county service area in the Miami (Ohio) and Whitewater (Indiana) Valleys.

‘Be The Good’ by supporting spring blood drive

For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services®, visit www.givingblood.org.

