Salem Christian Academy’s 3rd quarter Principal’s List

CLAYTON — Salem Christian Academy at Salem Church of God has announced the names of students that achieved Principal’s List status for the 3rd quarter.

Mrs. Dillak’s Class: Luke Balsbaugh, India Cartwright, Bryan Courtney, Braxtan Hall, Brandon Harrison, Andie Shumaker and Ainsley Todd.

Miss Maxwell’s Class: Kayleigh Chambers, Matthew Harvey and Connor Tipton.

Mrs. Seim’s Class: Maddie Fourman, Hadley Nelson, Juliette Russell and Ella Smith.

Mrs. Galvin’s Class: Russell Dillak, Ja’Nae Evans, Alaina Freeze, Rylan Isaacs, Elise Parker and Brooklynn Saul.

Mrs. Donoghue’s Class: Brooke Balsbaugh, Alexi Bickel, Garrison Hefelfinger, Isabel Jackson Jenna Russell and Kyndle Scales.

Mrs. Pott’s Class: Dylan Hagstrom, Jayden O’Neal and Lauren Rutkowski.

Salem Christian Academy is a member of the Association of Christian Schools International (ACSI). For more information check out www.salemchristianacademy.com

Reach Salem Christian Academy at (937) 836-9910.

