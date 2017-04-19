Business ‘Meet and Greet’ scheduled in Clayton

CLAYTON — The City of Clayton will be holding a local business ‘Meet and Greet’ with Clayton businesses on May 10 from 5-6:30 p.m. at Ray’s Wine Spirits Grill at 8268 N. Main Street.

Development Department staff will be at the event to discuss what Clayton businesses see as positives within the local economy as well as to answer any questions or concerns the business community has. It’s an event to network with other local businesses and to discuss opportunities to help grow the local Clayton business community with City staff in an informal environment.

If you are a Clayton business owner/operator please consider attending. Light appetizers will be served. Please RSVP to Jack Kuntz at (937) 836-3500 or [email protected] if you plan on attending.

Ray's Wine Spirits Grill is located at 8268 N. Main St., Clayton. Contributed photo