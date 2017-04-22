Salem to host National Day of Prayer

CLAYTON — Salem Church of God invites the community to participate in a National Day of Prayer event in the church’s chapel from 1-6 p.m. on Thursday, May 4.

The 2017 National Day of Prayer theme is “For Your Great Name’s Sake. Hear Us, Forgive Us, Heal Us.” Those visiting Salem will join millions across the country observing National Day of Prayer and specifically praying for the United States as well as families.

Salem participants may come and go at their convenience between 1-6 p.m. Printed prayer guides will be available at the chapel door as well as members of the Salem Prayer Team.

Salem Church of God is at 6500 Southway Road in Clayton. For more information about Salem or the National Day of Prayer event, please call (937) 836-6500 or visit www.salemchurch.org.

