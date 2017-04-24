Clayton area home care provider among best

CLAYTON — FirstLight Home Care of Clayton, a leading provider of non-medical home care, has been recognized as one of the country’s top home care providers by the 2017 Best of Home Care Awards.

The awards are presented annually by Home Care Pulse, a third-party research and quality assurance home care satisfaction measurement firm. Based solely on feedback from clients, the Best in Home Care Awards honor home care providers that exemplify excellence in home care. FirstLight Home Care of Clayton earned a Provider of Choice Award, which recognizes home care companies with performance that qualifies them as a Home Care Pulse Certified – Trusted Partner for at least six consecutive months, and that rank in the top 50th percentile in two or more client satisfaction categories.

Non-medical home care provides the assistance and support people may need to maintain independence where they live. Traditionally, home care providers focus exclusively on older adults who are aging in place. But FirstLight also delivers services to adults with disabilities; those recovering from illness, injury or surgery; those adjusting to major life transitions; or anyone aged 18 or older who may need assistance.

FirstLight Home Care of Clayton is owned by local entrepreneurs Jane and John Moyer and provides services to people in Clayton and surrounding cities and towns. The home care leader delivers Personal Care Services, which provide assistance with the activities of daily living, such as bathing, mobility, meal preparation and more. It offers Companion Care Services, like light housekeeping and laundry, errands and transportation and even visits from caregivers to keep clients company. FirstLight also offers specialty services, such as its Dementia Care, Travel Companion Program and Respite Care, to meet the unique needs of its clients.

Best of Home Care providers contract with Home Care Pulse to gather feedback from their clients via live phone interviews conducted monthly. Because Home Care Pulse is an independent organization, it’s able to collect honest and unbiased feedback.

“We want to congratulate FirstLight Home Care of Clayton for receiving the Best of Home Care – Provider of Choice Award,” said Aaron Marcum, CEO and founder of Home Care Pulse. “Because these awards are based on real, unfiltered feedback from clients, FirstLight has proven its dedication to maintaining a focus on client satisfaction.”

Non-medical home care is the fastest-growing healthcare segment, with 40 percent growth expected between now and 2020. This growth is being driven largely by the explosion of the population aged 65 or older. According to a study by the AARP Public Policy Institute, 87 percent of adults in this age bracket want to stay in their current homes and communities as they age. Home care can help them do just that. As an increasing number of consumers rely on home care to provide the support they need to live independently, programs like the Best in Home Care Awards are a critical component in helping them make the most informed decisions about home care services.

FirstLight Home Care is a leading provider of non-medical home care, helping individuals in more than 30 states maintain their independence and enhance their quality of life. By setting the highest standards and combining innovation with best practices, the company has created an unmatched Culture of Care that drives industry-leading client and employee satisfaction. Since opening its first location in 2010, FirstLight has been repeatedly honored by the industry’s Home Care Pulse Best of Home Care® Awards, and has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies by Entrepreneur Magazine and Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 5000.

