May events for outdoor enthusiasts/families

DAYTON — The community is invited to enjoy an entire month of outdoor events hosted across greater Dayton this May. Kicking off with the grand opening of RiverScape River Run, the Cycling Summit and the season’s first Pickin’ in the Park at RiverScape MetroPark, events throughout the month will spark a sense of adventure in people of all ages and interests.

May is also National Bike Month, with events and rides for cycling enthusiasts throughout the month, including the Bike to Work Day Pancake Breakfast at RiverScape MetroPark on May 19.

Miami Valley Cycling Summit: Friday, May 5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Wright State University Student Union.

This free event provides the public a chance to learn more about the past, present and future of cycling in the Miami Valley. Guests can enjoy influential speakers, engaging breakout sessions and motivation discussions. Registration is required and available at www.cyclingsummit.com on a first come, first served basis.

Grand Opening of RiverScape River Run: Friday, May 5, at 4:30 p.m. at RiverScape MetroPark

Hosted by the Downtown Dayton Partnership, the grand opening of the RiverScape River Run will feature an official ribbon cutting, sponsor recognition and paddling demonstrations.

RiverScape River Run increases accessibility to the Great Miami River and adds vibrancy to the downtown Dayton area. Two structures that span the river were built, each with two chutes: one novice and one advanced chute. People also can fish, sunbathe and enjoy the river downtown in new ways, with access all the way to the river through an ADA-accessible grouted rock structure.

Those in attendance are invited to Pickin’ in the Park at the RiverScape Pavilion immediately following the grand opening.

Pickin’ in the Park: Friday, May 5, 5:30 to 10 p.m. at RiverScape MetroPark.

Guests are welcome to enjoy an evening of progressive bluegrass music under the RiverScape Pavilion during the season’s first Pickin’ in the Park. This free, all-ages event features music by Casey Campbell, Slippery Creek and The Tillers. Delicious bites from local food trucks and craft beer will also be available for purchase. Pickin’ in the Park is sponsored by Mikesell’s Snack Food Company.

Fitness in the Park

Starting Saturday, May 6 and continuing throughout the summer, free exercise sessions are held most Saturdays from 10 to 11 a.m. Participants should bring their own water bottles and towels or mats. Classes rotate between Zumba and yoga, and the class schedule is online at www.metroparks.org/RiverScape. Yoga sessions are sponsored by Bridge Credit Union.

International Trail Symposium’s Public Event: Sunday, May 7, noon to 5 p.m. at the Dayton Convention Center.

Outdoor adventurers, students and families are invited to enjoy and entire afternoon of all things trails during this free event. Visitors can explore the Symposium exhibit hall, relax in the camping area, learn about trails, hit the indoor climbing wall, listen to presentations, check out the University of Dayton’s Rivermobile and much more. The day culminates with a screening of Trail Magic: The Grandma Gatewood Story, beginning at 5 p.m. in the Dayton Convention Center Theatre. Visit www.americantrails.org/symposium for more information.

Sponsored by American Trails, the biennial International Trail Symposium is the premier opportunity for the worldwide trails community to gather and explore local trails, network and engage in educational workshops.

Those interested in attending the entire three-day International Trail Symposium—happening May 7 through 10—can register online at www.americantrails.org/symposium. The International Trails Symposium’s public event is sponsored by the State of Ohio Department of Transportation and DP&L.

Trails Rock Party: Monday, May 8, 7 – 11 p.m. at RiverScape MetroPark.

This event features live music, food trucks and craft beer in celebration of all things trails. Guests can meet fellow outdoor adventurers and trails enthusiasts from around the world, as they spend the evening partying in the park with attendees of the International Trail Symposium. Free to the public, this event features music from regional favorites, The Sly Band, a live auction and more.

Proceeds from craft beer sales support local nonprofit organizations, Bike Miami Valley and the Buckeye Trail Association.

The Trails Rock party is an International Trail Symposium event and is sponsored by Bonbright.

GO W/ THE FLOW: Bike Week Edition: Monday, May 15, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at RiverScape MetroPark.

National Bike to Work Week will kick off with largest gathering of outdoor yoga in Dayton, led by Tori Reynolds and Ben Rivet. Power Vinyasa yoga is geared for all experience levels and builds whole-body strength, flexibility and mental focus. Participants are welcome to ride their bikes to the event and earn prizes. This free event is offered to people of all ages. Registration is requested and can be completed online by visiting www.metroparks.org/fitness.

Bike to Work Day Pancake Breakfast: Friday, May 19, 7 to 9 a.m. at RiverScape MetroPark.

National Bike Week culminates with the region’s largest National Bike Month celebration, the Bike to Work Day Pancake Breakfast, presented by Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission. Five Rivers MetroParks hosts nearly 600 cyclists for a morning of live music, pancakes, exhibitors, entertainment and much more. Businesses, organizations and community groups are encouraged to enter the team challenge prior to the event for a chance to win prizes.

The Bike to Work Day Pancake Breakfast is also sponsored by Allegra Allergy, K&G Bike Center, Boston Stoker, Drive Less Live More, Dayton Cycling Club, LJB Inc., Woolpert, City of Dayton Water, Fronana and Pedal Pals.

About Five Rivers MetroParks

Celebrating more than 50 years of preserving green space and natural areas, Five Rivers MetroParks is a nationally renowned park system composed of natural area parks, gardens, high-quality river corridors, urban parks and a network of recreation trails. Five Rivers MetroParks protects the region’s natural heritage and provides outdoor experiences that inspire a personal connection with nature. Educational programs and recreational opportunities are offered year-round for all ages. Five Rivers MetroParks is accredited by the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies. To learn more about Five Rivers MetroParks, log onto www.metroparks.org or call 937-275-PARK (7275).

A river surfer shows off his skills on the Great Miami River just north of the Third Street Bridge in downtown Dayton on his BadFish Cobra Carbon Innegra. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Five_Rivers.jpg A river surfer shows off his skills on the Great Miami River just north of the Third Street Bridge in downtown Dayton on his BadFish Cobra Carbon Innegra. Contributed photo

