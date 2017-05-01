Schoch addresses Northmont Rotary

ENGLEWOOD — The Northmont Rotary recently hosted Teri Schoch as the meeting speaker.

Schoch, a long-time member of the Steering Committee of Partners for the Environment, is committed to community building and the environment. The Partners for the Environment is an alliance of environmental organizations, government and civic organizations, and public and private educational institutions.

These organizations share the common goal of protecting, restoring, preserving, and promoting the environmental and agricultural resources of the Great Miami River and Little Miami River Watersheds – an 18 county region in southwest Ohio.

The mission of The Partners is connecting people, issues, resources and organizations to increase our collective impact and provide environmental leadership for a healthy sustainable region.

The Northmont Rotary Club meets at noon each Tuesday at Good Samaritan North Health Center, 9000 N. Main St., Englewood.

Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.

Pictured with Teri Schoch are Rotarians Tony Thomas (left) and Dr. Brad Baughman. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_Rotary.jpg Pictured with Teri Schoch are Rotarians Tony Thomas (left) and Dr. Brad Baughman. Photo by Dr. Mike Barrow