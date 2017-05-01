‘Celebrate Recovery’ to host outreach gathering

CLAYTON — Celebrate Recovery, a ministry of Salem Church of God, will host an informational Outreach Gathering at the church’s picnic shelter from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, May 12.

The community is invited to learn about the Celebrate Recovery program, which encourages fellowship and celebrates God’s healing power as individuals seek freedom from habits, hurts and hangups. The picnic shelter is on the west end of the church campus.

Eugene Waugh, a regional Celebrate Recovery director, will share his story during the event. Hot dogs, drinks and table service will be provided. Those attending are asked to bring a side dish to share.

Celebrate Recovery’s regular meetings are 6 to 8:15 p.m. every Friday at Salem in Room 106. The gatherings are open to all, and individuals may join at any time.

To register for the May 12 event or for additional information regarding weekly Celebrate Recovery meetings, please contact Rich and Di Berry at (937) 833-5751 or email [email protected] Registration deadline for the Outreach Gathering is May 7.

Salem Church of God is at 6500 Southway Road in Clayton. For more information regarding Salem, please visit salemchurch.org or call (937) 836-6500.

