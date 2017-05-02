Northmont Community Market to open June 4

CLAYTON — The Northmont Community Market opening day will be Sunday, June 4 and takes place every Sunday through October 8. The Market will be open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in front of Esther Price Candies, 4810 Balzono Blvd. in the Village of North Clayton along US 40.

“I am excited about our third market season. Thanks to our vendors the market has grown and is very successful. We appreciate the support from the Northmont community, and those who travel from outside the community to enjoy the outdoor market experience,” said Tasha Jenkins, market manager.

The Market’s vendors bring a variety of local goods including jewelry, clothing, body wash and lotions, crochet items, baked goods, coffee, pet items, home décor and flowers. Current vendors are Fused Glass Earrings and Jewelry, In the Moment, Tasha’s Common Scents, Palette of Threads, Brewster Gift, GL Boutique, N&N Bakery, E&O Entertainment, Mysterium Coffee, Project Warmth, Pining for Signs and the Lavender Lady. The Market food vendors will rotate throughout the season and include Bella Sorella Pizza and Dogs for Dogs. The Market is still seeking vendors to grow the market even more.

The Market is also seeking sponsors for the whole season or certain events. Current sponsors include City of Clayton and North Clayton Community Authority.

For more information about the Northmont Community Market, or to request information on becoming a vendor or sponsor, please email [email protected] or call Tasha Jenkins, Market Manager at (937) 380-1971.

http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_NorthmontCommunityMarket.jpg

Staff Report

Reach the Northmont Community Market at (937) 380-1971 or email [email protected]

Reach the Northmont Community Market at (937) 380-1971 or email [email protected]